Barley soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve barley soup
More about The Soup Peddler - Rosewood
The Soup Peddler - Rosewood
1401 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Chicken & Barley Soup*
|$14.25
chicken breast, onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms, garlic, green split peas, barley, house made chicken stock, sage, thyme, tomato paste, salt, pepper
|Chicken & Barley Soup
|Beef & Barley Soup*
|$14.25
onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms, barley, green split peas, garlic, rosemary, sage, thyme, tomato paste, house made chicken stock, beef chuck, dairy-free
More about The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill
The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill
1112 North Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Beef & Barley Soup
|Chicken & Barley Soup
|Beef & Barley Soup*
|$14.25
More about The Soup Peddler - Airport
The Soup Peddler - Airport
4631 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chicken & Barley Soup
|Chicken & Barley Soup*
|$14.25
|Beef & Barley Soup*
|$14.25
More about The Soup Peddler - South Lamar
The Soup Peddler - South Lamar
2801 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Chicken & Barley Soup
|Beef & Barley Soup
|Chicken & Barley Soup*
|$14.25
More about The Soup Peddler - Mary
The Soup Peddler - Mary
501 W. Mary St., Austin
|Chicken & Barley Soup*
|$14.25
chicken breast, onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms, garlic, green split peas, barley, house made chicken stock, sage, thyme, tomato paste, salt, pepper
|Chicken & Barley Soup
|Beef & Barley Soup*
|$14.25
More about The Soup Peddler - 183
The Soup Peddler - 183
13219 Hwy 183 N, Austin
|Beef & Barley Soup
|Chicken & Barley Soup
|Chicken & Barley Soup*
|$14.25
