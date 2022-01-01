Beef curry in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve beef curry
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Side beef curry
|$6.00
beef curry (contains gluten)
|Beef Curry w/Protein Choice
|$18.00
traditional japanese curry with your choice of potato croquettes, pork katsu, chicken katsu, aji fry or ebi fry (contains gluten)
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Curry Beef Puff
|$6.00
More about Pho Thai Son
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Saigon Curry Beef
|$11.50
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|73. Yellow Curry Beef
|$14.95
|71. Red Curry Beef
|$14.95