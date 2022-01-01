Beef fried rice in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve beef fried rice
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Beef Fried Rice
|$12.00
Sliced Beef , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Beef Fried Rice
|$10.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
|Dynasty Fried Rice (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)
|$10.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Beef Fried Rice
|$15.00
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Beef Fried Rice
|$22.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Beef
|$12.00
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|122. Beef Fried Rice
|$13.95
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Beef Fried Rice
|$22.00
|L- Beef Fried Rice
|$16.00
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Beef
|$12.00