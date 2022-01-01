Beef noodle soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve beef noodle soup
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Red Braised Beef Noodle Soup 紅燒牛肉拉麵
|$14.30
Served with rich broth, baby bok choy, potato, carrot, pickled vegetables & cilantro.
|Clear Beef Noodle Soup 清汤牛肉拉麵
|$13.25
Served with clear beef broth, sliced Beef, radish, sprouts, cilantro.
|Clear Beef Noodle Soup
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Pho Bo - Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$8.50
Savory and hearty pho noodle soup cooked in beef bone broth and served with bean sprout and basil. Select your toppings - tái (rare eye of round), chín (brisket), bò viên (meat ball), gà (chicken), or meat alternative - to build your own pho