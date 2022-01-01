Beef noodles in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve beef noodles
More about China Dynasty
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Beef Singapore Noodle
|$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
|Dynasty Singapore Noodle (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)
|$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
More about Wu Chow
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Two-Faced Crispy Noodles Beef & Chicken
|$22.00
organic chicken breast and never-ever beef flank steak, crispy-fried wonton egg noodles, local cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|22. Beef Rice Noodle Roll-香茜牛腸粉
|$7.95
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Red Braised Beef Noodle Soup 紅燒牛肉拉麵
|$14.30
Served with rich broth, baby bok choy, potato, carrot, pickled vegetables & cilantro.
|Clear Beef Noodle Soup 清汤牛肉拉麵
|$13.25
Served with clear beef broth, sliced Beef, radish, sprouts, cilantro.
|Clear Beef Noodle Soup
|$12.00
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|Pan-fried Noodle Beef
|$16.95
Crispy pan-fried wide-rice noodles topped with beef sautéed with a variety
of vegetables in oyster sauce gravy
|Crispy Fried Egg Noodle with Beef
|$15.95
Chow-mein noodles, baby bok choy, broccoli, snow pea, shiitake mushroom, carrot mixed in oyster sauce
|Stir-fried Noodle Beef
|$15.95
Flat noodles stir-fried dry style with onions, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, and beef in brown sauce
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Hakka Beef Noodle
|$22.00
More about Banh Mi Galang
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Pho Bo - Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$8.50
Savory and hearty pho noodle soup cooked in beef bone broth and served with bean sprout and basil. Select your toppings - tái (rare eye of round), chín (brisket), bò viên (meat ball), gà (chicken), or meat alternative - to build your own pho
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Pan Fried Egg Noodles Beef
|$12.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
166 Hargraves Dr., Austin
|Tom Kha Noodle BEEF
|$14.00