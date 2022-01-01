Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve beef noodles

China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Singapore Noodle$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Dynasty Singapore Noodle (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
More about China Dynasty
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Two-Faced Crispy Noodles Beef & Chicken$22.00
organic chicken breast and never-ever beef flank steak, crispy-fried wonton egg noodles, local cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas
More about Wu Chow
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
22. Beef Rice Noodle Roll-香茜牛腸粉$7.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Fried Egg Noodles Beef$12.00
More about Pho Thai Son
1ce20f99-5283-412f-8f14-f302534c9789 image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Braised Beef Noodle Soup 紅燒牛肉拉麵$14.30
Served with rich broth, baby bok choy, potato, carrot, pickled vegetables & cilantro.
Clear Beef Noodle Soup 清汤牛肉拉麵$13.25
Served with clear beef broth, sliced Beef, radish, sprouts, cilantro.
Clear Beef Noodle Soup$12.00
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pan-fried Noodle Beef$16.95
Crispy pan-fried wide-rice noodles topped with beef sautéed with a variety
of vegetables in oyster sauce gravy
Crispy Fried Egg Noodle with Beef$15.95
Chow-mein noodles, baby bok choy, broccoli, snow pea, shiitake mushroom, carrot mixed in oyster sauce
Stir-fried Noodle Beef$15.95
Flat noodles stir-fried dry style with onions, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, and beef in brown sauce
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hakka Beef Noodle$22.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Pho Bo - Beef Pho Noodle Soup image

SANDWICHES

Banh Mi Galang

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pho Bo - Beef Pho Noodle Soup$8.50
Savory and hearty pho noodle soup cooked in beef bone broth and served with bean sprout and basil. Select your toppings - tái (rare eye of round), chín (brisket), bò viên (meat ball), gà (chicken), or meat alternative - to build your own pho
More about Banh Mi Galang
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Fried Egg Noodles Beef$12.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Kha Noodle BEEF$14.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
82. Pan-fried Noodle Beef$16.95
Crispy pan-fried wide-rice noodles topped with beef sautéed with a variety
of vegetables in oyster sauce gravy
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

