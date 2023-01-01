Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef shawarma in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve beef shawarma

Kismet Cafe - 1000 east 41st suite 200

1000 east 41st suite 200, Austin

*Beef  Shawarma$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Tahini  S.
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah

534 E Oltorf St, Austin

Beef Shawarma Side$6.99
50.Hummus and shawarma- Beef$14.99
A generous amount of chicken or beef layered on top of a bed of hummus, parsley, and olive oil. Served with pita bread or cucumbers. Also can be made spicy.
The Halal Project

917 West 12th Street, Austin

Beef Shawarma Wrap$12.99
Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Beef Shawarma over Rice$13.99
Marinated beef, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
