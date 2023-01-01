Beef shawarma in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve beef shawarma
Kismet Cafe - 1000 east 41st suite 200
1000 east 41st suite 200, Austin
|*Beef Shawarma
|$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Tahini S.
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
534 E Oltorf St, Austin
|Beef Shawarma Side
|$6.99
|50.Hummus and shawarma- Beef
|$14.99
A generous amount of chicken or beef layered on top of a bed of hummus, parsley, and olive oil. Served with pita bread or cucumbers. Also can be made spicy.
The Halal Project
917 West 12th Street, Austin
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$12.99
Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
|Beef Shawarma over Rice
|$13.99
Marinated beef, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.