Beef short ribs in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Local Foods - 2nd Street District

454 West 2nd Street, Austin

TakeoutDelivery
Braised Beef Short Ribs$28.00
Green peppercorn crusted braised 44 Farms beef short ribs, Zilker Brewing Company Coffee Milk Stout braising liquid, red potato gratin, roasted carrots, shallots, grilled scallions
Braised Beef Short Rib Sandwich$21.00
44 Farms Beef Short Rib braised in Zilker Brewing Company Coffee Milk Stout with 2-year aged cheddar, horseradish aioli, and caramelized onion on a Slow Dough butterflake bun
Vespaio Ristorante - 1610 South Congress

1610 South Congress, Austin

Takeout
Rice Beef Short Ribs$44.00
SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Beef short ribs$29.00
Beef short ribs with crispy polenta and gremolata
