Bison burgers in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve bison burgers
Chisos Grill
12700 Hill Country Boulevard S-100, Bee Cave
|Bison Chili Burger
|$16.50
bison chili, cheddar cheese, fried shallots, fresh jalapenos, chipotle aioli
served with shoestring fries
District Kitchen + Cocktails Shoal Creek
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Bison Burger
|$18.00
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, dijonnaise, brioche bun, fries
|Bison Burger
|$17.00
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, dijonnaise, brioche bun, fries
District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Bison Burger
|$17.00
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle,
red onion, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun, fries
|Bison Burger
|$18.00
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, dijonnaise, brioche bun, fries
|Bison Burger
|$18.00
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, dijonnaise, brioche bun, fries
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Bison BBQ Burger
|$20.00
ground bison, caramelized onions, fried jalapeños, spicy chipotle bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pretzel bun
|Bison Bacon BBQ Burger
|$20.00
bison patty, caramelized onions, grilled jalapeños, hideaway sauce, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pretzel bun