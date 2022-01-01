Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Bisque$8.00
Finished With Cream, & Fresh Basil... Try it with a Grilled Cheese!
More about Easy Tiger
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (8oz)$7.00
herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)
Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (12oz)$12.00
herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (8oz)$7.00
herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)
Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (12oz)$12.00
herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Garden at Ellera image

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maine Lobster Bisque$16.00
live Maine lobster bisque, tarragon crème fraiche
More about The Garden at Ellera
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Bisque$8.00
Finished With Cream, & Fresh Basil... Try it with a Grilled Cheese!
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Bisque$8.00
Finished With Cream, & Fresh Basil... Try it with a Grilled Cheese!
More about Easy Tiger
04079dc7-02d5-4be7-8db0-27032d7f7dd7 image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin

200 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Lobster Bisque$7.00
Cup Lobster Bisque$5.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (12oz)$12.00
herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)
Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (8oz)$7.00
herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Lobster Bisque Cup image

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bisque Bowl$24.00
A rich bisque topped with crème fraiche and more lobster! (Added lobster is packaged on the side for take out orders) Contains GLUTEN , SHERRY , CREAM,SHELLFISH
Lobster Bisque Cup$16.00
A rich bisque topped with creme fraiche and more lobster! (Added lobster is packaged on the side for take out orders) Contains GLUTEN , SHERRY , CREAM,SHELLFISH
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Banner pic

 

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$16.00
More about The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
Hank's image

FRENCH FRIES

Hank's

5811 Berkman Dr, Austin

Avg 3.8 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Bisque$6.00
crouton, goat cheese
More about Hank's

