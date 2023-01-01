Black bean soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve black bean soup
The Soup Peddler - Rosewood
1401 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Black Bean Soup
onions, garlic, cumin, ancho chile, pasilla chile, guajillo chile, black beans, cilantro, tomatoes, chipotle peppers in adobo, olive oil, vegan, gluten-free
|Black Bean Soup*
|$12.25
The Soup Peddler - Castle Hill
1112 North Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Black Bean Soup
|Black Bean Soup*
|$12.25
The Soup Peddler - Airport
4631 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Black Bean Soup
|Black Bean Soup*
|$12.25
The Soup Peddler - South Lamar
2801 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Black Bean Soup
|Black Bean Soup*
|$12.25
The Soup Peddler - Mary
501 W. Mary St., Austin
|Black Bean Soup*
|$12.25
|Black Bean Soup
|$0.00
The Soup Peddler - 183
13219 Hwy 183 N, Austin
|Black Bean Soup*
|$12.25
|Black Bean Soup
