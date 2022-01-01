Blt salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve blt salad
More about Lou's Barton Springs
Lou's Barton Springs
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Chicken Salad BLT
|$11.00
grain mustard, hot sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|Wedge BLT Salad
|$9.00
Romaine wedge, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, bleu cheese dressing
More about Lou's Eastside
Lou's Eastside
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Chicken Salad BLT
|$10.50
grain mustard, hot sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles