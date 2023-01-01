Blt sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
Patika - South Lamar
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|BLT Sandwich
|$11.00
Brioche, crispy bacon, tomato, romaine, spicy aioli
Mr Natural
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Vegan BLT Sandwich
|$12.00
Vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan mayo. (NF) Our vegan bacon strips are made from soy and wheat protein.
Mr. Natural
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|BLT Sandwich. Vegan
|$10.00
Vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan mayo. (NF) Our vegan bacon strips are made from soy and wheat protein.
Local Foods - 2nd Street District
454 West 2nd Street, Austin
|Avocado BLT Sandwich
|$17.00
Bacon, Kalera Farms butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, Vital Farms sunny egg, aioli, harvest wheat