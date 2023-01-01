Boston cream pies in Austin

Gluten free yeast raised fried donut just like you remember filled with cream filling and dipoped in chocolate icing.

Allergens: Milk, eggs.

Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (white rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, whey protein isolate, xanthan gum), milk, sugar, butter, eggs, yeast, baking powder, psyllium husk. Glaze: Powdered sugar, milk, vanilla, salt, cocoa.

