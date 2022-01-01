Brisket in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

The Pitch

13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Suadero "Brisket"$7.00
house smoked brisket, cilantro, and onion served with salsa tatemada
Brisket Melt$12.00
Shredded and Crisped Beef, Pickled Jalapeno and Carrot Relish, Queso Oaxaca, Fire Sauce. Served with Pickle Spear and Choice of Chips.
More about The Pitch
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Suadero (Brisket)$7.00
brisket, cilantro, onion, salsa tatemada
More about Taco Flats
Bar Peached image

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Peached

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Two BBQ Brisket Tacos$6.00
with peach bbq sauce (Served on Flour)
More about Bar Peached
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Brisket$6.00
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Item pic

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket, Egg, Grilled Onion Taco$5.00
More about The Meteor
Brisket Burger image

 

Goodall's rebuilding

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Burger$18.00
two 4 oz brisket patties, muenster cheese, dijonaisse, pickled red onion, butter lettuce, challah bun
served with fries (g)
More about Goodall's rebuilding
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Taco Dinner$15.95
Two Pecan-Smoked Brisket Tacos garnished with Rajas & served in Flour Tortillas with Tomatillo Sauce, Frijoles a la Charra & Pico de Gallo.
#9 Brisket Taco$11.95
One Pecan-Smoked Brisket Taco garnished with Rajas & served in Flour Tortillas with Tomatillo Sauce, Frijoles a la Charra.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$13.50
Sliced Brisket (pickles, onions, and house sauce on the side) on a butter griddled bun.
Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chile Con Carne$13.50
Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chili Con Carne, Fritos, Pinto Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Pickled Onion.
Brisket Enchilada Plate$17.50
Brisket Enchilada Plate with El Dorado Cafe Poblano Sauce. Served with Brisket Pinto Beans & Spanish Rice.
More about Stiles Switch
Asador at Bufords image

 

Asador at Bufords

700 west 6th street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Taco$6.00
Slow roasted brisket spiced with toasted chiles.
Brisket Quesadilla$12.00
Chile spiced brisket melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese
More about Asador at Bufords
Taco Flats - Q2 image

 

Taco Flats - Events & Catering

2401 East 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Suadero "Brisket"$7.00
brisket, cilantro, and onion
More about Taco Flats - Events & Catering
Toss Pizzeria & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TX BBQ Brisket - Cauliflower Crust$19.00
Terry Black's smoked brisket, Terry Black's original sauce, pickles, onions, mozzarella
TX BBQ Brisket - Smart Flour Crust$19.00
Terry Black's smoked brisket, Terry Black's original sauce, pickles, onions, mozzarella
Half Pie TX BBQ Brisket$16.00
Terry Black's smoked brisket, Terry Black's original sauce, pickles, onions, mozzarella
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Item pic

 

Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck

5401 Hudson Bend, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sliced Brisket Sdw$10.95
Sliced Brisket Sandwich witih onions, pickles and homeade sauce
Sliced Brisket COMBO$14.95
Slicked Brisket Sandwich witih onions, pickles and homeade sauce. Includes a drink your choice of 2 sides
Chopped Brisket COMBO$14.95
Sliced Brisket Sandwich witih onions, pickles and homeade sauce. Includes a drink your choice of 2 sides
More about Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck
2nd Cut Brisket by the Lbs image

 

The County Line on the Hill

6500 W Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
2nd Cut Brisket by the Lbs
Smoked for 16-18 hours. This cut is from the beautifully marbled moist section.
Lean Brisket by the Lbs
Slowly smoked brisket with out the fat but tender and juicy.
More about The County Line on the Hill
Main pic

 

Quickie Pickie - 11th Street

1208 E 11th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Taco$4.00
brisket, egg, avocado and jack cheese
Brisket$4.50
chimmichurri, chipotle mayo, pickled carrot and cabbage and queso fresco
More about Quickie Pickie - 11th Street
Item pic

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$11.95
Chopped brisket with our Savory signature Bobby Sauce, served on a Martin's potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)$15.00
Chopped Brisket (1/2 Ib)$15.00
More about la Barbecue:
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Melt$11.95
Shredded Brisket, sautéed onions & mushrooms, melted Swiss, horseradish mayo, toasted Slakemade Po Boy Roll
More about Slake Cafe
Item pic

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Chop Brisket Bowl$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, fish sauce, gluten (can not be made gluten free)
TG Brisket Bun$14.00
papaya salad, peanuts, chili aioli, thai herbs, jalapeno aioli
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy, garlic, peanut, sesame, fish sauce
TG Beef Brisket$18.25
(AVAILABLE DAILY STARTING AT 4PM 'TIL SOLD OUT)
thai chili gastrique, thair herbs, pickled onions
**soy, garlic, fish sauce
More about Loro Austin
Item pic

 

Tyson's Tacos

4905 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Taco$5.25
Sliced brisket, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro
Fried Egg & Brisket$4.50
Fried egg, slice of brisker, skillet potatoes, and bacon
More about Tyson's Tacos
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SLOW ROASTED BRISKET TACOS$14.95
Two tacos of Slow roasted Chipotle rubbed beef brisket and spice coleslaw
TEX-MEX LOADED BRISKET$11.95
Our H-Town with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of chipotle roasted beef brisket
ENCHILADAS BRISKET$16.95
Two slow roasted Chipotle rubbed beef brisket filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

2828 Rio Grande St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Bowl$9.99
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
#6 Brisket & Queso$10.99
Ancho Chili Tortilla, Brisket, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Queso, Lettuce, Cilantro & 66 Red Pepper Sauce
Brisket Burrito$9.99
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Brisket Fried Rice image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Fried Rice$18.95
House smoked brisket, Chinese pork sausage, egg, scallions
*CANNOT be made GF
More about Old Thousand
Item pic

 

Schmidt Family Barbecue

12532 FM2244, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket$31.00
Price per LB. Slow smoked over post oak wood for an average of 18 hours.
More about Schmidt Family Barbecue
Kesos Tacos image

TACOS

Kesos Tacos

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Brisket$5.50
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar cheese, topped with BBQ sauce & queso, on a flour tortilla.
More about Kesos Tacos
Item pic

 

Southside Market & BBQ

10515 N Mopac Expy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Brisket
Our Brisket chopped and tossed with a custom sauce. Price is per ½ lb. only. Sandwich & bun not included. Please see our Sandwich offerings to order a Chopped Brisket Sandwich.
Chopped Brisket Baked Potato$14.00
A Texas-sized baked potato loaded with Chopped Brisket, Longhorn cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream and chives.
Brisket Sandwich$5.50
Sliced USDA Prime Brisket piled high. Two size options available. Specify lean or moist if you have a preference. Served with BBQ sauce on the side. Comes with pickles & onions.
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket & Jalepeno Link$17.00
Spicy Greens, Caramelized Onion Jam, Dijon Mustard, Mayo, Honey Wheat Bread
Texas Prime Brisket$28.00
Cracked Black Pepper and Seas Salt, Buttermilk Bread, Lambert's Pickles and Onions
Classic Beef Brisket$16.00
White Onion, Pickle, Pickled Jalapeños, Mayonnaise, Mustard BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk White Bead
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
2fad8c4a-1962-4798-948b-37f459d96901 image

 

SLAB BBQ

2701 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRISKET TWO STEP$8.70
Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
1 LB. BRISKET$24.50
Baby G Brisket Slider$5.50
More about SLAB BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Eye Round & Brisket Pho$10.00
Brisket Pho$10.00
More about PhoNatic
Oasis Texas Brewing Co image

 

Oasis Texas Brewing Co

6550 Comanche Trail, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Bar -Feeds 6 to 8 Smoked Brisket, Gochujang Chicken, Flour and Corn Tortillas, Pickled Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Pineapple Relish, Spanish Rice and Borracho Beans$35.00
More about Oasis Texas Brewing Co
Asador on Rainey image

 

Asador on Rainey

88 1/2 rainey street, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket$6.00
Slow roasted brisket in a spicy smoked chile morita sauce
More about Asador on Rainey
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Salad$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
#6 Brisket & Queso$10.99
Ancho Chili Tortilla, Brisket, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Queso, Lettuce, Cilantro & 66 Red Pepper Sauce
Brisket Bowl$9.99
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos

