Brisket in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve brisket
The Pitch
13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin
|Suadero "Brisket"
|$7.00
house smoked brisket, cilantro, and onion served with salsa tatemada
|Brisket Melt
|$12.00
Shredded and Crisped Beef, Pickled Jalapeno and Carrot Relish, Queso Oaxaca, Fire Sauce. Served with Pickle Spear and Choice of Chips.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Suadero (Brisket)
|$7.00
brisket, cilantro, onion, salsa tatemada
FRENCH FRIES
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
|Two BBQ Brisket Tacos
|$6.00
with peach bbq sauce (Served on Flour)
PIZZA
The Meteor
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Brisket, Egg, Grilled Onion Taco
|$5.00
Goodall's rebuilding
1900 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Brisket Burger
|$18.00
two 4 oz brisket patties, muenster cheese, dijonaisse, pickled red onion, butter lettuce, challah bun
served with fries (g)
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Brisket Taco Dinner
|$15.95
Two Pecan-Smoked Brisket Tacos garnished with Rajas & served in Flour Tortillas with Tomatillo Sauce, Frijoles a la Charra & Pico de Gallo.
|#9 Brisket Taco
|$11.95
One Pecan-Smoked Brisket Taco garnished with Rajas & served in Flour Tortillas with Tomatillo Sauce, Frijoles a la Charra.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$13.50
Sliced Brisket (pickles, onions, and house sauce on the side) on a butter griddled bun.
|Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chile Con Carne
|$13.50
Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chili Con Carne, Fritos, Pinto Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Pickled Onion.
|Brisket Enchilada Plate
|$17.50
Brisket Enchilada Plate with El Dorado Cafe Poblano Sauce. Served with Brisket Pinto Beans & Spanish Rice.
Asador at Bufords
700 west 6th street, Austin
|Brisket Taco
|$6.00
Slow roasted brisket spiced with toasted chiles.
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chile spiced brisket melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese
Taco Flats - Events & Catering
2401 East 6th Street, Austin
|Suadero "Brisket"
|$7.00
brisket, cilantro, and onion
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|TX BBQ Brisket - Cauliflower Crust
|$19.00
Terry Black's smoked brisket, Terry Black's original sauce, pickles, onions, mozzarella
|TX BBQ Brisket - Smart Flour Crust
|$19.00
Terry Black's smoked brisket, Terry Black's original sauce, pickles, onions, mozzarella
|Half Pie TX BBQ Brisket
|$16.00
Terry Black's smoked brisket, Terry Black's original sauce, pickles, onions, mozzarella
Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck
5401 Hudson Bend, Austin
|Sliced Brisket Sdw
|$10.95
Sliced Brisket Sandwich witih onions, pickles and homeade sauce
|Sliced Brisket COMBO
|$14.95
Slicked Brisket Sandwich witih onions, pickles and homeade sauce. Includes a drink your choice of 2 sides
|Chopped Brisket COMBO
|$14.95
Sliced Brisket Sandwich witih onions, pickles and homeade sauce. Includes a drink your choice of 2 sides
The County Line on the Hill
6500 W Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|2nd Cut Brisket by the Lbs
Smoked for 16-18 hours. This cut is from the beautifully marbled moist section.
|Lean Brisket by the Lbs
Slowly smoked brisket with out the fat but tender and juicy.
Quickie Pickie - 11th Street
1208 E 11th Street, Austin
|Brisket Taco
|$4.00
brisket, egg, avocado and jack cheese
|Brisket
|$4.50
chimmichurri, chipotle mayo, pickled carrot and cabbage and queso fresco
la Barbecue:
2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$11.95
Chopped brisket with our Savory signature Bobby Sauce, served on a Martin's potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
|HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)
|$15.00
|Chopped Brisket (1/2 Ib)
|$15.00
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Brisket Melt
|$11.95
Shredded Brisket, sautéed onions & mushrooms, melted Swiss, horseradish mayo, toasted Slakemade Po Boy Roll
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|TG Chop Brisket Bowl
|$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, fish sauce, gluten (can not be made gluten free)
|TG Brisket Bun
|$14.00
papaya salad, peanuts, chili aioli, thai herbs, jalapeno aioli
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy, garlic, peanut, sesame, fish sauce
|TG Beef Brisket
|$18.25
(AVAILABLE DAILY STARTING AT 4PM 'TIL SOLD OUT)
thai chili gastrique, thair herbs, pickled onions
**soy, garlic, fish sauce
Tyson's Tacos
4905 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Brisket Taco
|$5.25
Sliced brisket, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro
|Fried Egg & Brisket
|$4.50
Fried egg, slice of brisker, skillet potatoes, and bacon
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|SLOW ROASTED BRISKET TACOS
|$14.95
Two tacos of Slow roasted Chipotle rubbed beef brisket and spice coleslaw
|TEX-MEX LOADED BRISKET
|$11.95
Our H-Town with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of chipotle roasted beef brisket
|ENCHILADAS BRISKET
|$16.95
Two slow roasted Chipotle rubbed beef brisket filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
Cabo Bob's Burritos
2828 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Brisket Bowl
|$9.99
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
|#6 Brisket & Queso
|$10.99
Ancho Chili Tortilla, Brisket, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Queso, Lettuce, Cilantro & 66 Red Pepper Sauce
|Brisket Burrito
|$9.99
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Brisket Fried Rice
|$18.95
House smoked brisket, Chinese pork sausage, egg, scallions
*CANNOT be made GF
Schmidt Family Barbecue
12532 FM2244, Bee Cave
|Brisket
|$31.00
Price per LB. Slow smoked over post oak wood for an average of 18 hours.
TACOS
Kesos Tacos
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|BBQ Brisket
|$5.50
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar cheese, topped with BBQ sauce & queso, on a flour tortilla.
Southside Market & BBQ
10515 N Mopac Expy, Austin
|Chopped Brisket
Our Brisket chopped and tossed with a custom sauce. Price is per ½ lb. only. Sandwich & bun not included. Please see our Sandwich offerings to order a Chopped Brisket Sandwich.
|Chopped Brisket Baked Potato
|$14.00
A Texas-sized baked potato loaded with Chopped Brisket, Longhorn cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream and chives.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$5.50
Sliced USDA Prime Brisket piled high. Two size options available. Specify lean or moist if you have a preference. Served with BBQ sauce on the side. Comes with pickles & onions.
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Brisket & Jalepeno Link
|$17.00
Spicy Greens, Caramelized Onion Jam, Dijon Mustard, Mayo, Honey Wheat Bread
|Texas Prime Brisket
|$28.00
Cracked Black Pepper and Seas Salt, Buttermilk Bread, Lambert's Pickles and Onions
|Classic Beef Brisket
|$16.00
White Onion, Pickle, Pickled Jalapeños, Mayonnaise, Mustard BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk White Bead
SLAB BBQ
2701 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|BRISKET TWO STEP
|$8.70
Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
|1 LB. BRISKET
|$24.50
|Baby G Brisket Slider
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Eye Round & Brisket Pho
|$10.00
|Brisket Pho
|$10.00
Oasis Texas Brewing Co
6550 Comanche Trail, Austin
|Taco Bar -Feeds 6 to 8 Smoked Brisket, Gochujang Chicken, Flour and Corn Tortillas, Pickled Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Pineapple Relish, Spanish Rice and Borracho Beans
|$35.00
Asador on Rainey
88 1/2 rainey street, austin
|Brisket
|$6.00
Slow roasted brisket in a spicy smoked chile morita sauce
Cabo Bob's Burritos
13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin
|Brisket Salad
|$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
|#6 Brisket & Queso
|$10.99
Ancho Chili Tortilla, Brisket, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Queso, Lettuce, Cilantro & 66 Red Pepper Sauce
|Brisket Bowl
|$9.99
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.