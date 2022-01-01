Bruschetta in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve bruschetta
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
|FS Bruschetta
|$19.00
Toasted Italian loaf with melted mozzarella and tomato basil checca
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
Blenders & Bowls
3736 Bee Cave RD, West Lake Hill
|Bruschetta Toast
|$7.50
tomatoes, basil. evoo,
balsamic, garlic, s&p, served on local sourdough
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
1625 E 6th st, Austin
|Bruschetta Toast
|$7.50
tomatoes, basil, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, garlic salt, salt & pepper, served on local sourdough
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|FS Caprese Bruschetta
|$19.00
Toasted Italian loaf with melted mozzarella and tomato basil checca
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
2900 S. Lamar, Austin
|Basil Pesto Bruschetta
|$7.99
3 slices of toasted garlic bread topped with basil pesto and our marinated mixture of fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted chopped garlic and Romano cheese.
Benvolio's
8023 Burnet Rd, Austin
|The Verona Bruschetta
|$12.00
Basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato checca and fresh torn basil, balsamic reduction.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade, tree nut
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
11905 Bee Cave Road, Austin
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomato, house-made basil pesto, and parmesan cheese atop toasted bread
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Tomato Bruschetta
|$10.99
Diced tomatoes, black olives, Goat cheese.
Blenders & Bowls
4200 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite 110, Austin
|Bruschetta Toast
|$7.50
Local sourdough topped with tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic, garlic, salt, and pepper
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave
|Tomato Bruschetta
|$10.99
Diced tomatoes, black olives, Goat cheese.