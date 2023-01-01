Buffalo burgers in Austin

6oz Beef patty topped with bacon, melted bleu cheese, wing sauce, ranch, pickles, tomato, onion, and lettuce on a toasted Swedish Hill bun.

Wing Sauce: Franks Red Hot sauce, butter.

DAIRY: Bleu Cheese (Pasteurized)

DAIRY: Ranch (Contains buttermilk)

DAIRY: Wing Sauce (Contains butter)

DAIRY: Bun

GLUTEN: Bun

Nightshade: Tomato

