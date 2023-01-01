Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo burgers in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve buffalo burgers

Main pic

 

Lou's Barton Springs -

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Bacon Burger$13.00
6oz patty, bacon, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ranch, bun.
GLUTEN - Bun
DAIRY - Bleu cheese, ranch, buffalo sauce, bun (all pasteurized)
EGGS - Ranch
NIGHTSHADE - Tomato
More about Lou's Barton Springs -
Consumer pic

 

Black Sheep Lodge

2108 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Buffalo Burger$14.50
Half-pound Angus chuck patty spiked with Frank's buffalo sauce and blue cheese. Topped with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
More about Black Sheep Lodge
Picnik image

 

Picnik | Burnet

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MARKET BURGER: Buffalo Chicken Burger$19.00
MARKET BURGER 7/20 - 7/26:
Buffalo Chicken Burger
Ground chicken patty topped with bacon strips, bibb lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, pickles, raw cheddar & a blue cheese aioli. Served on a gluten-free scratch sesame seed bun.
*scratch bun contains dairy, eggs, and seeds
More about Picnik | Burnet
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside -

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Bacon Burger$13.00
6oz Beef patty topped with bacon, melted bleu cheese, wing sauce, ranch, pickles, tomato, onion, and lettuce on a toasted Swedish Hill bun.
Wing Sauce: Franks Red Hot sauce, butter.
DAIRY: Bleu Cheese (Pasteurized)
DAIRY: Ranch (Contains buttermilk)
DAIRY: Wing Sauce (Contains butter)
DAIRY: Bun
GLUTEN: Bun
Nightshade: Tomato
More about Lou's Eastside -

