Buffalo burgers in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve buffalo burgers
Lou's Barton Springs -
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Buffalo Bacon Burger
|$13.00
6oz patty, bacon, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ranch, bun.
GLUTEN - Bun
DAIRY - Bleu cheese, ranch, buffalo sauce, bun (all pasteurized)
EGGS - Ranch
NIGHTSHADE - Tomato
Black Sheep Lodge
2108 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Black Buffalo Burger
|$14.50
Half-pound Angus chuck patty spiked with Frank's buffalo sauce and blue cheese. Topped with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
Picnik | Burnet
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|MARKET BURGER: Buffalo Chicken Burger
|$19.00
MARKET BURGER 7/20 - 7/26:
Buffalo Chicken Burger
Ground chicken patty topped with bacon strips, bibb lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, pickles, raw cheddar & a blue cheese aioli. Served on a gluten-free scratch sesame seed bun.
*scratch bun contains dairy, eggs, and seeds
Lou's Eastside -
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Buffalo Bacon Burger
|$13.00
6oz Beef patty topped with bacon, melted bleu cheese, wing sauce, ranch, pickles, tomato, onion, and lettuce on a toasted Swedish Hill bun.
Wing Sauce: Franks Red Hot sauce, butter.
DAIRY: Bleu Cheese (Pasteurized)
DAIRY: Ranch (Contains buttermilk)
DAIRY: Wing Sauce (Contains butter)
DAIRY: Bun
GLUTEN: Bun
Nightshade: Tomato