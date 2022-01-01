Buffalo chicken pizza in Austin
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.79
Our Artisan thin crust pizza with chicken, bacon, red onions, fresh garlic and your choice of Hot or Medium Buffalo Sauce. Pizza is topped with Ranch.
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
|16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$20.99
(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
|8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.