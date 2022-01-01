Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Item pic

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.79
Our Artisan thin crust pizza with chicken, bacon, red onions, fresh garlic and your choice of Hot or Medium Buffalo Sauce. Pizza is topped with Ranch.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Market Street Pizza image

PIZZA

Market Street Pizza

13000 N IH 35, Austin

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.99
(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about Market Street Pizza

