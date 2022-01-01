Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Moonie's Burger House

13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.99
Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Topped with Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.
More about Moonie's Burger House
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on house greens with tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$17.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

