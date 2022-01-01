Buffalo chicken salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Moonie's Burger House
13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Topped with Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on house greens with tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles