Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin
|Buffalo Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
|$12.50
Panko-breaded fried chicken thigh tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese dressing, housemade pickles & red onion on a toasted pretzel bun. *Chicken thigh is a dark meat and will come out dark pink when it's fully cooked to temp
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo sauce served on a Kaiser Bun with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes & crinkle cut fries
Toomey Tap Room
300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
sliced avocado, pickles, cole slaw