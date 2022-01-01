Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants
  Austin
  Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Austin restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen

6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich$12.50
Panko-breaded fried chicken thigh tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese dressing, housemade pickles & red onion on a toasted pretzel bun. *Chicken thigh is a dark meat and will come out dark pink when it's fully cooked to temp
More about The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
Doc's Backyard Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo sauce served on a Kaiser Bun with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes & crinkle cut fries
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
Item pic

 

Toomey Tap Room

300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
sliced avocado, pickles, cole slaw
More about Toomey Tap Room

