Buffalo wings in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
2805 Manor Rd., Austin
|Wings - Buffalo
|$12.00
Crispy chicken wings served with either our housemade buffalo or honey sambal, you pick! Goes great with our house ranch!
**For togo orders: Sauce by default will be served on the side**
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Buffalo Wings
6 or 12 wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce; with ranch or bleu cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|CAULIFLOWER BUFFALO WINGS ( VEGETARIAN)
|$7.75
Cauliflower tossed with Traditional Buffalo Wing Dry Spices. Choice of Lemon or Curried Garlic Aioli
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|8" BUFFALO WING
|$12.00
Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions
|12" BUFFALO WING
|$19.50
Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions
|10" BUFFALO WING
|$15.50
Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions
Dog Haus Biergarten
7710 N FM 620, Austin
|HAUS BUFFALO WINGS