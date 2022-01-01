Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Wings - Buffalo image

 

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wings - Buffalo$12.00
Crispy chicken wings served with either our housemade buffalo or honey sambal, you pick! Goes great with our house ranch!
**For togo orders: Sauce by default will be served on the side**
More about Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Item pic

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wings
6 or 12 wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce; with ranch or bleu cheese
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUFFALO WINGS$18.95
More about COVER 3 Anderson
Pizza Leon image

PIZZA

Pizza Leon

4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
5 Pc Buffalo Wings$8.00
More about Pizza Leon
The Barrel Room image

 

The Barrel Room

6550 Comanche Trail #201, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6 BUFFALO WINGS$10.00
More about The Barrel Room
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAULIFLOWER BUFFALO WINGS ( VEGETARIAN)$7.75
Cauliflower tossed with Traditional Buffalo Wing Dry Spices. Choice of Lemon or Curried Garlic Aioli
More about Sala and betty
Banner pic

 

COVER 2

13701 U.S. 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUFFALO WINGS$18.95
More about COVER 2
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
8" BUFFALO WING$12.00
Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions
12" BUFFALO WING$19.50
Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions
10" BUFFALO WING$15.50
Mozzarella/provolone blend, Buffalo wing sauce, spicy honey drizzle, chicken, bacon, and red onions
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Item pic

 

Dog Haus Biergarten

7710 N FM 620, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HAUS BUFFALO WINGS
More about Dog Haus Biergarten

