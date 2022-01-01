Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve cake

Potato Hash Cake (Vegan) (GF) image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Hash Cake (Vegan) (GF)$3.50
special herbed shredded potato cake (V) (GF)
Potato Hash Cake (Vegan) (GF)$3.50
special herbed shredded potato cake (V) (GF)
Vegan Carrot Pumpkin Cake$6.00
From Celeste's Best, delicious and moist vegan carrot pumpkin cake with vegan cream cheese frosting! (CONTAINS NUTS)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cake$9.00
Limit 2 per order
Crab Cake Benedict$26.00
House Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Arugula & Horseradish Hollandaise
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallion Pan Cake$6.00
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
(ALMOST) Red Velvet Cake Donut$3.50
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Consumer pic

 

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar

3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cakes$21.00
Cheese Cake$10.00
More about Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cake Slice$6.00
GF Cake Slice$7.50
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PEACH PUDDING CAKE$9.00
More about COVER 3 Anderson
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.50
With Walnuts, Raisins and Cream Cheese Frosting
Groovy Chocolate Cake$4.50
Chocolate Sheet Cake with Chocolate Frosting
Lemon Pound Cake$5.50
More about Food! Food!
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Lemon Cake$12.00
blueberry lemon buttermilk cake, citrus curd, lemon cream cheese frosting, almond crumb, white chocolate ice cream
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.50
Homemade Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Icing and a chocolate gaanache.
More about Stiles Switch
Buenos Aires Cafe image

 

Buenos Aires Cafe

13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cream Cake$9.00
More about Buenos Aires Cafe
Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten image

 

Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten

4715 E 5th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bee Sting Cake$10.00
Yeast leavened cake with a sweet hint of honey, delicious vanilla pastry cream in the middle, topped with roasted pepitas
More about Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Style Crab Cake$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Maryland Style Crab Cake image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Style Crab Cake$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
G-Ma’s Old Fashioned Dump Cake$8.99
traditional ww1-era dump cake – deconstructed with toffee chips & pecans – vanilla bean ice cream
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Spread & Co image

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LEMON & ALMOND POUND CAKE$3.50
More about Spread & Co
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
G-Ma’s Old Fashioned Dump Cake$8.99
traditional ww1-era dump cake – deconstructed with toffee chips & pecans – vanilla bean ice cream
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bug's Carrot Cake$9.50
Triple layered with cream cheese icing, fresh pecans
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Item pic

 

Topp™ Pizza

5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
Original recipie from "La Comadre"
More about Topp™ Pizza
Item pic

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake$18.00
crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli
More about The Garden at Ellera
Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
(ALMOST) Red Velvet Cake Donut$3.50
Available Sat & Sun
Peanut Butter & Jelly Cake Donut$3.00
Available Sat & Sun
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
G.F Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake$4.50
More about Paperboy
Item pic

 

Nervous Charlie’s

5501 N Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crumb Cake$3.00
More about Nervous Charlie’s
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
--High Rise Chocolate Cake$8.00
3 Tier chocolate cake with chocolate frosting topped with dark chocolate shavings
More about Woody's Pizza
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TRES LECHES CAKE$7.95
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Flourless chocolate torte layered with chocolate and dulce de leche ganache, strawberry mousse, and finished with strawberry balsamic reduction (GF)
More about Buenos Aires Café
Item pic

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$9.00
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, pineapple curd, brown butter crumble, candied pecans, pineapple sorbet, orange zest
Carrot Cake$9.00
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, pineapple curd, brown butter crumble, candied pecans, pineapple sorbet, orange zest
Chocolate Intemperance Cake$9.00
chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate glaze, cacao nips tuile, chocolate sauce, coffee ice cream (GF)
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Egg Benedict

Margherita Pizza

Steak Bowls

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Patty Melts

Pizza Rolls

Chocolate Lava Cake

Blueberry Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston