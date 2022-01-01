Cake in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cake
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Potato Hash Cake (Vegan) (GF)
|$3.50
special herbed shredded potato cake (V) (GF)
|Vegan Carrot Pumpkin Cake
|$6.00
From Celeste's Best, delicious and moist vegan carrot pumpkin cake with vegan cream cheese frosting! (CONTAINS NUTS)
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Strawberry Cake
|$9.00
Limit 2 per order
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$26.00
House Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Arugula & Horseradish Hollandaise
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|(ALMOST) Red Velvet Cake Donut
|$3.50
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin
|Crab Cakes
|$21.00
|Cheese Cake
|$10.00
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Cake Slice
|$6.00
|GF Cake Slice
|$7.50
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|PEACH PUDDING CAKE
|$9.00
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Carrot Cake
|$4.50
With Walnuts, Raisins and Cream Cheese Frosting
|Groovy Chocolate Cake
|$4.50
Chocolate Sheet Cake with Chocolate Frosting
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$5.50
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Blueberry Lemon Cake
|$12.00
blueberry lemon buttermilk cake, citrus curd, lemon cream cheese frosting, almond crumb, white chocolate ice cream
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.50
Homemade Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Icing and a chocolate gaanache.
Buenos Aires Cafe
13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave
|Italian Cream Cake
|$9.00
Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten
4715 E 5th St, Austin
|Bee Sting Cake
|$10.00
Yeast leavened cake with a sweet hint of honey, delicious vanilla pastry cream in the middle, topped with roasted pepitas
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|G-Ma’s Old Fashioned Dump Cake
|$8.99
traditional ww1-era dump cake – deconstructed with toffee chips & pecans – vanilla bean ice cream
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|G-Ma’s Old Fashioned Dump Cake
|$8.99
traditional ww1-era dump cake – deconstructed with toffee chips & pecans – vanilla bean ice cream
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Bug's Carrot Cake
|$9.50
Triple layered with cream cheese icing, fresh pecans
Topp™ Pizza
5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.00
Original recipie from "La Comadre"
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Crab Cake
|$18.00
crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|(ALMOST) Red Velvet Cake Donut
|$3.50
Available Sat & Sun
|Peanut Butter & Jelly Cake Donut
|$3.00
Available Sat & Sun
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--High Rise Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
3 Tier chocolate cake with chocolate frosting topped with dark chocolate shavings
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$7.95
Buenos Aires Café
1201 East 6th St, Austin
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Flourless chocolate torte layered with chocolate and dulce de leche ganache, strawberry mousse, and finished with strawberry balsamic reduction (GF)
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, pineapple curd, brown butter crumble, candied pecans, pineapple sorbet, orange zest
|Chocolate Intemperance Cake
|$9.00
chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate glaze, cacao nips tuile, chocolate sauce, coffee ice cream (GF)