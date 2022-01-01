Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve calamari

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calamari$10.00
Battered and Deep Fried Squid Tossed with Sauteed Green/Red Peppers and Onions
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$10.00
Salted and pepper calamari. Served with house lime pepper sauce.
(GF)
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari Salad$16.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, sherry vinaigrette, feta cheese (Gluten Free)
Point Judith Calamari$14.00
leeks, chipotle marinara, arugula, fresno chile, lemon (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Point Judith Calamari image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari Salad$16.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, sherry vinaigrette, feta cheese (Gluten Free)
Point Judith Calamari$14.00
leeks, chipotle marinara, arugula, fresno chile, lemon (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaside Calamari$12.95
Voted Best in Austin! Lightly Battered Squid, Lemon & Fresno Chile's ~ Parmesan ~ Red Pepper Remoulade ~ Spicy Marinara
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari
Lemon Aioli, Marinara
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Frog & The Bull

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Steak Fries$11.00
More about Frog & The Bull
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALAMARI TEMPURA$8.95
Squid coated with our tempura batter, fried to crispy perfection.
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Calamari image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
FS Calamari$25.00
Fried calamari, lemon wheels and jalapenos with marinara
Calamari$13.00
Fried calamari, lemon wheels and jalapenos with marinara
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari App$11.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Cafe Blue image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Cafe Blue

340 E 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1568 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$16.00
Sesame and chile crusted with teriyaki dipping sauce.
More about Cafe Blue
Item pic

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$19.00
Mojo Verde, Garlic Aioli
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salt And Pepper Calamari (App)$9.00
Fried Calamari served with a side of our house mayo sauce.
Salt And Pepper Calamari$13.50
More about Dong Nai
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muc Rang Muoi - Salt & Pepper Calamari$18.95
Tender strips of lightly battered and flash fried with garlic and jalapeños. Dipped in salt & pepper lime sauce.
Muc Xao Mang - Spicy Bamboo Calamari$18.95
Tender calamari stir-fried with bamboo shoots and scallions in a sweet spicy chili sauce.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
ASTI Trattoria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ASTI Trattoria

408 E 43rd St C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$14.00
roasted tomato aioli
More about ASTI Trattoria
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Point Judith Calamari$14.00
leeks, chipotle marinara, arugula, fresno chile, lemon (Gluten Free)
Fried Calamari Salad$16.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, sherry vinaigrette, feta cheese (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$18.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$13.95
More about The Boat
Garbo's Lobster New Location image

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$15.00
Rhode Island Point Judith Calamari. Fried and served with spicy aioli
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$10.00
Sliced calamari dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok-tossed with garlic, white onion, spring onion & seasoned with house spices.
More about Pho Thai Son
b4d1955a-0b84-4fea-af0d-73eba14f43df image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$15.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Oasthouse image

 

Oasthouse

5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari Karaage$13.99
corn starch dusted, ginger soy marinated, DKC chili lime aioli, green onions, lemon
More about Oasthouse
Item pic

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Flash-Fried Calamari$14.00
Breaded, with tomato sauce and lemon aioli. (Stays crispier when dining in.)
Puttanesca with Calamari$20.00
Spaghetti, capers, olives, anchovies, tomato and chile flakes
More about 68 Degrees Kitchen
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$10.00
Sliced calamari dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok-tossed with garlic, white onion, spring onion & seasoned with house spices.
More about Pho Thai Son
BG pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
11. Fried Calamari$7.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salt And Pepper Calamari$15.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Rosso$13.99
Breaded calamari, Pink Sauce, Pepperoncini
Fried Calamari$15.99
Lemon aioli, marinara.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$9.75
Potato starch battered squid
More about Ebisu
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari$15.99
Lemon aioli, marinara.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$8.00
Sliced calamari dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok-tossed with garlic, white onion, spring onion & seasoned with house spices.
More about Pho Thai Son

