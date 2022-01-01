Calamari in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve calamari
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Calamari
|$10.00
Battered and Deep Fried Squid Tossed with Sauteed Green/Red Peppers and Onions
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Calamari
|$10.00
Salted and pepper calamari. Served with house lime pepper sauce.
(GF)
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Fried Calamari Salad
|$16.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, sherry vinaigrette, feta cheese (Gluten Free)
|Point Judith Calamari
|$14.00
leeks, chipotle marinara, arugula, fresno chile, lemon (Gluten Free)
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Fried Calamari Salad
|$16.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, sherry vinaigrette, feta cheese (Gluten Free)
|Point Judith Calamari
|$14.00
leeks, chipotle marinara, arugula, fresno chile, lemon (Gluten Free)
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Seaside Calamari
|$12.95
Voted Best in Austin! Lightly Battered Squid, Lemon & Fresno Chile's ~ Parmesan ~ Red Pepper Remoulade ~ Spicy Marinara
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Fried Calamari
Lemon Aioli, Marinara
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Frog & The Bull
4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin
|Calamari Steak Fries
|$11.00
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|CALAMARI TEMPURA
|$8.95
Squid coated with our tempura batter, fried to crispy perfection.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|FS Calamari
|$25.00
Fried calamari, lemon wheels and jalapenos with marinara
|Calamari
|$13.00
Fried calamari, lemon wheels and jalapenos with marinara
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Fried Calamari App
|$11.99
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Cafe Blue
340 E 2nd St, Austin
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Sesame and chile crusted with teriyaki dipping sauce.
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Crispy Calamari
|$19.00
Mojo Verde, Garlic Aioli
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Salt And Pepper Calamari (App)
|$9.00
Fried Calamari served with a side of our house mayo sauce.
|Salt And Pepper Calamari
|$13.50
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Muc Rang Muoi - Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$18.95
Tender strips of lightly battered and flash fried with garlic and jalapeños. Dipped in salt & pepper lime sauce.
|Muc Xao Mang - Spicy Bamboo Calamari
|$18.95
Tender calamari stir-fried with bamboo shoots and scallions in a sweet spicy chili sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ASTI Trattoria
408 E 43rd St C, Austin
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
roasted tomato aioli
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Point Judith Calamari
|$14.00
leeks, chipotle marinara, arugula, fresno chile, lemon (Gluten Free)
|Fried Calamari Salad
|$16.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, sherry vinaigrette, feta cheese (Gluten Free)
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Calamari
|$13.95
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Calamari
|$15.00
Rhode Island Point Judith Calamari. Fried and served with spicy aioli
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Fried Calamari
|$10.00
Sliced calamari dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok-tossed with garlic, white onion, spring onion & seasoned with house spices.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Calamari Fritti
|$15.00
Oasthouse
5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin
|Calamari Karaage
|$13.99
corn starch dusted, ginger soy marinated, DKC chili lime aioli, green onions, lemon
SALADS
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Flash-Fried Calamari
|$14.00
Breaded, with tomato sauce and lemon aioli. (Stays crispier when dining in.)
|Puttanesca with Calamari
|$20.00
Spaghetti, capers, olives, anchovies, tomato and chile flakes
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Fried Calamari
|$10.00
Sliced calamari dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok-tossed with garlic, white onion, spring onion & seasoned with house spices.
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|11. Fried Calamari
|$7.95
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Salt And Pepper Calamari
|$15.00
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Calamari Rosso
|$13.99
Breaded calamari, Pink Sauce, Pepperoncini
|Fried Calamari
|$15.99
Lemon aioli, marinara.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave
|Fried Calamari
|$15.99
Lemon aioli, marinara.
- 2