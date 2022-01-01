Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve calamari salad

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari Salad$16.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, sherry vinaigrette, feta cheese (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari Salad$16.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, sherry vinaigrette, feta cheese (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari Salad$16.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, sherry vinaigrette, feta cheese (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

