California rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve california rolls
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|California Roll
|$7.00
Kani, Avocado, and Cucumber
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|BAJA CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$7.95
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$6.95
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|California Roll
|$3.95
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame.
*Gluten-free*
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
|California Roll
|$9.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|S1 California Roll
|$6.00
|California Hand Roll
|$4.50
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|California Roll
|$7.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber