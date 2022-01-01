Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve california rolls

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
California Roll$7.00
Kani, Avocado, and Cucumber
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA CALIFORNIA ROLL$7.95
CALIFORNIA ROLL$6.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
California Roll image

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$3.95
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame.
*Gluten-free*
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
California Roll image

 

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

1303 south congress ave, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Roll$9.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
S1 California Roll$6.00
California Hand Roll$4.50
More about Pho Thai Son
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
California Roll$7.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Item pic

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$7.00
More about Ebisu
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Hand Roll$4.50
S1 California Roll$5.00
More about Pho Thai Son

