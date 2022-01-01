Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve caprese salad

Pizzeria Grata image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Grata

4415 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$12.00
arugula, basil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh black pepper, drizzle of balsamic reduction served with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Grata
Item pic

 

Pinthouse Brewing

2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quinoa Caprese Salad$10.00
Quinoa, red onion, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, corn, and fresh basil featuring a balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Pinthouse Brewing
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Leon

4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil topped with a balsamic glaze
More about Pizza Leon
Consumer pic

 

8-Bit Pizza

2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Salad$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roma Tomato, with Balsamic.
More about 8-Bit Pizza
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Salad$10.00
House-made Mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, olive oil, salt, pepper.
Allergens
Soy, Coconut, Cashews
More about Rebel Cheese
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Mia Italian Tapas & Bar

11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TG Caprese Salad Large$16.00
More about Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
Caprese Salad image

 

Wines and Whatnots

14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$9.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, olive oil, balsamic glaze. Served over lettuce with house made crostinis
More about Wines and Whatnots
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$10.99
Creamy Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Arugula, Pesto and Olive Oil.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$10.99
Creamy Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Arugula, Pesto and Olive Oil.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

