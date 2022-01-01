Caprese salad in Austin
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Grata
4415 Manchaca, Austin
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
arugula, basil, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh black pepper, drizzle of balsamic reduction served with balsamic vinaigrette
Pinthouse Brewing
2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Quinoa Caprese Salad
|$10.00
Quinoa, red onion, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, corn, and fresh basil featuring a balsamic vinaigrette.
PIZZA
Pizza Leon
4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil topped with a balsamic glaze
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roma Tomato, with Balsamic.
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
House-made Mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, olive oil, salt, pepper.
Allergens
Soy, Coconut, Cashews
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin
|TG Caprese Salad Large
|$16.00
Wines and Whatnots
14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin
|Caprese Salad
|$9.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, olive oil, balsamic glaze. Served over lettuce with house made crostinis
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Caprese Salad
|$10.99
Creamy Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Arugula, Pesto and Olive Oil.