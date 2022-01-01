Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caramel cake in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve caramel cake

Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 Layer Cake: Coconut Cake W Caramel icing and Caramel Fillimg$7.93
Ingredients: Vanilla Cake: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Canola Oil, Organic Apple Sauce, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Extract, Vanilla Extract (Madagascar Vanilla Beans, Vodka), Oat milk, Vinegar, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Potato starch, Organic Cane Sugar, Xanthan Gum, Baking soda, Baking Powder, Egg Replacer.
Caramel Icing: Vanilla Bean Paste, Vanilla Extract (Vanilla bean, Vodka), Powdered Sugar, Earth balance soy free buttery stick (Vegan), Organic Palm Shortening, Brown Sugar, Coconut Milk, Salt
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pop Pastry - Chocolate Caramel by Cake Thieves$7.00
More about Rebel Cheese
Sour Duck Market image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CARAMEL CORNMEAL ICEBOX CAKE$7.00
Delicious cornmeal cake made with ricotta whey, Sonora flour and then soaked in a caramel whey. Filled with milk roux buttercream. Dusted with cinnamon and ryenuts.
More about Sour Duck Market

