Caramel cake in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve caramel cake
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|3 Layer Cake: Coconut Cake W Caramel icing and Caramel Fillimg
|$7.93
Ingredients: Vanilla Cake: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Canola Oil, Organic Apple Sauce, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Extract, Vanilla Extract (Madagascar Vanilla Beans, Vodka), Oat milk, Vinegar, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Potato starch, Organic Cane Sugar, Xanthan Gum, Baking soda, Baking Powder, Egg Replacer.
Caramel Icing: Vanilla Bean Paste, Vanilla Extract (Vanilla bean, Vodka), Powdered Sugar, Earth balance soy free buttery stick (Vegan), Organic Palm Shortening, Brown Sugar, Coconut Milk, Salt
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Pop Pastry - Chocolate Caramel by Cake Thieves
|$7.00