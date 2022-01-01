Carne asada in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve carne asada
The Pitch
13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin
|Carne Asada
|$6.50
Beef Fajita, grilled onion, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño served with lime on your choice of house made tortilla
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Carne Asada
|$19.99
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Carne Asada
|$6.50
grilled beef fajita, grilled onion, grilled jalapeno, cilantro
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Carne Asada Plate
|$11.25
|Carne Asada
|$4.25
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$10.00
Marinated steak, grilled onions and poblanos, fresh house made guacamole, white cheddar, sour cream and some of our chipotle red salsa wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla.
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Carne Asada
|$30.95
8 oz. prime outside skirt served with lite cheese chile relleno, refried black beans, and sliced avocado salad.
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Southside Carne Asada Philly
|$13.00
Chunks of marinated rib eye grilled with onions and peppers covered in melted white American cheese on an Amorosa Roll. Add hatch green chile and sub pepper jack for the Border Philly.
Mario's Seafood
7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin
|Carne asada
|$28.00
Grilled marinated skirt steak fajitas, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
4327 South 1st Street, Austin
|Carne Asada
|$21.00
A grilled ribeye steak with caramelized onions and served with rice, refried beans, avocado, and tortillas
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Carne Asada
|$24.25
Eight(8) oz grilled petite tender cooked to temperature. Topped with tequila mushroom peppercorn sauce and cilantro. Served with poblano mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.
|1/2 Carne Asada
|$15.25
Four(4) oz grilled petite tender cooked to temperature. Topped with tequila mushroom peppercorn sauce and cilantro. Served with poblano mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.
Casa Colombia Restaurant
2409 East 7th Street, Austin
|Carne Asada
|$10.99
Grilled beef served with french fries or white rice
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Carne Asada Breakfast Taco
|$9.00
TX wagyu carne asada, egg, raw cheddar, corn tortilla
*contains egg, dairy
|Carne Asada Taco Plate
|$19.00
grass-fed steak, onion, cilantro creme, salsa verde, cilantro, rice, black beans
*contains nightshades
Cantina Holly
2500 E. 6TH STREET, Austin
|Carne Asada
|$6.50
grilled beef fajita, grilled onion, cilantro, grilled jalapeno
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
2219 Manor Road, Austin
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$8.25
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Carne Asada (Grilled Angus Sirlon) Combo
|$12.99
Grilled Angus Sirloin Plate- served with nopalitos, served with rice and beans
|Cheese Enchilada and Carne Asada Taco Combo
|$9.99
One Cheese Enchilada & One taco de carne asada, served with guacamole, rice and beans.
Ma'Coco - Austin
501 Comal St, Austin
|Carne Asada Plate
|$24.00
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
served on a hand-made gluten free corn tortilla, with guacamole, cilantro, onion, roasted house salsa
|Carne Asada Fries
|$14.00
cheese, sour cream, house tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole
Fonda San Miguel
2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin
|Carne Asada a la Tampiquena
|$46.95
Grilled strip of beef tenderloin served with guacamole, rajas, black beans and a cheese enchilada. With your choice of toppings.
Lazarus Brewing Co.
1902 E. 6th Street, Austin
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$13.50
Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and carne asada. Add avocado, guac, cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!
|Carne Asada (After 11AM)
|$5.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro
|Carne Asada Torta (After 11am)
|$13.50
Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.
El Chilito
4501 Manchaca Road, Austin
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
grilled steak, fajita spices, grilled onion
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$8.25
grilled steak, fajita spices, grilled onion
Taco Flats
1110 West Lynn, Austin
|Carne Asada
|$6.50
grilled beef fajita, grilled onion, grilled jalapeno, cilantro
