Carrot cake in Austin

NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Classic gluten free carrot cake filled and frosted with cream cheese icing. Includes walnuts (but no raisins).Each cake features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost. Allergens: Milk, eggs, soy, tree nuts.

