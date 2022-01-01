Carrot cake in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Vegan Carrot Pumpkin Cake
|$6.00
From Celeste's Best, delicious and moist vegan carrot pumpkin cake with vegan cream cheese frosting! (CONTAINS NUTS)
More about Food! Food!
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Carrot Cake
|$4.50
With Walnuts, Raisins and Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Bug's Carrot Cake
|$9.50
Triple layered with cream cheese icing, fresh pecans
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, pineapple curd, brown butter crumble, candied pecans, pineapple sorbet, orange zest
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, pineapple curd, brown butter crumble, candied pecans, pineapple sorbet, orange zest
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Carrot Cake
|$6.50
More about Dream Bakery
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|GF 6" Easter Carrot Cake
|$55.00
Classic gluten free carrot cake filled and frosted with cream cheese icing. Includes walnuts (but no raisins).Each cake features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Allergens: Milk, eggs, soy, tree nuts.
|GF 6" Carrot Cake
|$55.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Classic gluten free carrot cake filled and frosted with cream cheese icing. Includes walnuts (but no raisins).Each cake features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost. Allergens: Milk, eggs, soy, tree nuts.
|Keto 6" Carrot Cake (Low Carb | Gluten Free)
|$55.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Please call 512-494-4009 to check availability if you need it sooner. 6" low-carb, gluten free, keto friendly carrot cake with cream cheese filling and frosting. Free of added sugar. Three layers of cake and 2 layers of filling inside. Serves 12-18.Ingredients: Almond flour, swerve, monk fruit, eggs, butter, carrots, walnuts, vanilla extract, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, baking soda. Frosting: Cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered Swerve, powdered monk fruit, lemon juice, vanilla extract. Allergens: Tree nuts, milk, eggs.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Carrot Cake
|$9.95
2-Layer spice cake made with fresh peeled carrots, walnuts, and pineapple chunks for a moist finish. Topped with butter cream cheese frosting.
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|A La Carte Carrot Cake IC
|$6.00
|Carrot Cake IC
|$11.00
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Counter Culture Restaurant
2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|No Bake Carrot Cake
|$4.50
Organic Carrot Pulp mixed with Almond Meal, Walnuts, Date and Spices topped with Sweet Coconut Cream, Butterscotch Sauce and more Walnuts. Cupcake size.
Gluten and Soy Free
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|6" SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE
|$54.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
|4" SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE
|$25.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
|8" SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE
|$72.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Carrot cake Whoopie
|$8.00
Carrot cake & cream cheese frosting with coconut
*NO NUTS
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Carrot Cake 4"
|$25.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Cookbook
Cookbook
710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Easter Carrot Cake Cupcakes
|$18.00
Irene's famous strawberry cake topped with an assortment of colorful flower decorations.