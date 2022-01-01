Carrot cake in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve carrot cake

Bouldin Creek Cafe image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Carrot Pumpkin Cake$6.00
From Celeste's Best, delicious and moist vegan carrot pumpkin cake with vegan cream cheese frosting! (CONTAINS NUTS)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.50
With Walnuts, Raisins and Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Food! Food!
Item pic

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bug's Carrot Cake$9.50
Triple layered with cream cheese icing, fresh pecans
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Item pic

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$9.00
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, pineapple curd, brown butter crumble, candied pecans, pineapple sorbet, orange zest
Carrot Cake$9.00
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, pineapple curd, brown butter crumble, candied pecans, pineapple sorbet, orange zest
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$6.50
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Item pic

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF 6" Easter Carrot Cake$55.00
Classic gluten free carrot cake filled and frosted with cream cheese icing. Includes walnuts (but no raisins).Each cake features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Allergens: Milk, eggs, soy, tree nuts.
GF 6" Carrot Cake$55.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Classic gluten free carrot cake filled and frosted with cream cheese icing. Includes walnuts (but no raisins).Each cake features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost. Allergens: Milk, eggs, soy, tree nuts.
Keto 6" Carrot Cake (Low Carb | Gluten Free)$55.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Please call 512-494-4009 to check availability if you need it sooner. 6" low-carb, gluten free, keto friendly carrot cake with cream cheese filling and frosting. Free of added sugar. Three layers of cake and 2 layers of filling inside. Serves 12-18.Ingredients: Almond flour, swerve, monk fruit, eggs, butter, carrots, walnuts, vanilla extract, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, baking soda. Frosting: Cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered Swerve, powdered monk fruit, lemon juice, vanilla extract. Allergens: Tree nuts, milk, eggs.
More about Dream Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.95
2-Layer spice cake made with fresh peeled carrots, walnuts, and pineapple chunks for a moist finish. Topped with butter cream cheese frosting.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Shore Raw Bar and Grill image

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte Carrot Cake IC$6.00
Carrot Cake IC$11.00
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
No Bake Carrot Cake$4.50
Organic Carrot Pulp mixed with Almond Meal, Walnuts, Date and Spices topped with Sweet Coconut Cream, Butterscotch Sauce and more Walnuts. Cupcake size.
Gluten and Soy Free
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
6" SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE$54.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
4" SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE$25.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
8" SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE$72.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Item pic

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot cake Whoopie$8.00
Carrot cake & cream cheese frosting with coconut
*NO NUTS
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake 4"$25.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Cookbook image

 

Cookbook

710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Easter Carrot Cake Cupcakes$18.00
Irene's famous strawberry cake topped with an assortment of colorful flower decorations.
More about Cookbook
Item pic

 

Wines and Whatnots

14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting$5.00
Cupcakes and frosting made in-house by our own Roxy! New flavors available weekly.
More about Wines and Whatnots

