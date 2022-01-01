Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve cashew chicken

China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cashews (L)$7.50
Dark meat chicken, cashews, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
Chicken Cashews$9.95
Dark meat chicken, cashews, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L Cashew Chicken$8.50
More about Me Con Bistro
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L* Kung Pao Chicken with Cashew Nut$15.00
Chicken with Cashew Dumpling$12.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken with Cashew Dumpling$12.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant

