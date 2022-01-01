Cashew chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cashew chicken
More about China Dynasty
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Chicken Cashews (L)
|$7.50
Dark meat chicken, cashews, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
|Chicken Cashews
|$9.95
Dark meat chicken, cashews, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
More about Me Con Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|L Cashew Chicken
|$8.50
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|L* Kung Pao Chicken with Cashew Nut
|$15.00
|Chicken with Cashew Dumpling
|$12.00