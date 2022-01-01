Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drunken Catfish Sandwich$13.50
blackened catfish on texas toast, with house pimento cheese, cucumber, and jalapeno mescal jelly served on a basket of kettle chips
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Main pic

 

Vincent's on the Lake

5973 Hiline Rd. BLDG 7, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Catfish Sandwich$16.00
Our fried catfish sandwich served with tartar sauce and a side of fries
More about Vincent's on the Lake
Fat Daddy's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Fat Daddy's Chicken

1075 Springdale rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Catfish Filet Sandwich$3.99
Catfish Filet Sandwich Combo$5.99
More about Fat Daddy's Chicken

