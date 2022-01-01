Catfish sandwiches in Austin
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Drunken Catfish Sandwich
|$13.50
blackened catfish on texas toast, with house pimento cheese, cucumber, and jalapeno mescal jelly served on a basket of kettle chips
Vincent's on the Lake
5973 Hiline Rd. BLDG 7, Austin
|Fried Catfish Sandwich
|$16.00
Our fried catfish sandwich served with tartar sauce and a side of fries