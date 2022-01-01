Ceviche in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve ceviche
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Texas Redfish Ceviche
|$16.00
Citrus marinade, chile, cucumber, peppers, escabeche, cilantro, avocado, house corn tajin chips (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Texas Redfish Ceviche
|$16.00
citrus marinade, chile, cucumber, peppers, escabeche, cilantro, avocado, house corn tajin chips (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Grilled Pineapple Salmon Ceviche
|$15.00
Atlantic salmon marinated in Susto Mezcal, grilled pineapple, lime, lemon, cilantro, and sweet peppers. Topped with avocado and served with housemade tostadas.
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Corvina, Tomato, Red Onion, Serrano, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Housemade Corn Tostadas
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Rockfish Ceviche
|$16.00
rockfish, salmon belly, red onions, capers, cilantro, coconut habanero broth, crispy tostada (GF) (DF)
|Rock Fish Ceviche
|$13.00
rockfish, salmon belly, red onions, capers, cilantro, coconut habanero broth, crispy tostada
(GF, DF)
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Red Snapper Ceviche
|$21.00
Tomato Aguachile, Housemade Corn Chips
|Red Snapper Ceviche
|$21.00
Tomato Aguachile, Housemade Corn Chips
More about Matador ATX
Matador ATX
10400 Manchaca Rd, AUSTIN
|CEVICHE
|$15.00
Traditional Latin American roasted sweet plantain drizzled with condensed milk, candied nuts and raisins and queso fresco.
|CEVICHE
|$16.00
Mexican style "coktel de camaron" Gulf shrimp, cucumbers, tomato, red onions, cilantro, serrano peppers, chipotle cocktail sauce, avocado, and tajin. served with saltine crackers.
More about Asador on Rainey
Asador on Rainey
88 1/2 rainey street, austin
|Red Snapper Ceviche
|$16.00
Red Snapper Ceviche in a tomatillo habanero salsa served with tostadas
More about Plank Seafoood Provisions
Plank Seafoood Provisions
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Redfish Ceviche
|$15.00
More about Beerburg Brewing Company
Beerburg Brewing Company
13476 Fitzhugh Road, Austin
|Cauliflower Ceviche
|$9.00
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Ceviche
|$21.00
Fresh Fish, Cumin-Lime Vinaigrette,
Smashed Avocado, Tortilla Chips
More about Casa Colombia Restaurant
Casa Colombia Restaurant
2409 East 7th Street, Austin
|Ceviche Peruano
|$12.00
Diced Tilapia marinated in lime juice.
More about Anthem
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Anthem
91 Rainey Street, Austin
|Hawaiian Shrimp Ceviche
|$15.00
coconut milk, lime juice, yellow curry, ginger, spicy cherry pepper & cucumber sunomono relish, avocado, tomato, cilantro, Thai basil, tortilla chips
More about The Well
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Ceviche
|$16.00
coconut, chili, lime, taro chips
More about Grizzelda's
SEAFOOD
Grizzelda's
105 Tillery St., Austin
|Ceviche
|$18.00
Seasonal Fish, Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Lime, Martha's Tomato Sauce, House Chips
More about Ma'Coco - Austin
Ma'Coco - Austin
501 Comal St, Austin
|Ceviche
|$12.00
cured with lime, salt, serrano peppers
More about Fonda San Miguel
SALADS
Fonda San Miguel
2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin
|Ceviche las brisas
|$18.00
Our most popular ceviche.
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Texas Redfish Ceviche
|$16.00
citrus marinade, chile, cucumber, peppers, escabeche, cilantro, avocado, house corn tajin chips (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Boat
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Ceviche
|$12.95
More about Ebisu
Ebisu
13376 N Highway 183, Austin
|Japanese Ceviche 7 pcs
|$21.95
Bluefin tuna salmon & yellowtail with cilantro and spicy garlic sauce
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Ceviche
|$13.00
cured fish, fresh mango, herbs, saltines
|Ceviche Tostadas
|$6.00
Avocado mousse, cured fish
More about Cafe Blue
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Ceviche
|$15.00
Fresh fish marinated in lime juice and tossed with your choice of tropical fruit salsa
or traditional pico de gallo.
More about Curra's
Curra's
4215 Duval St., Austin
|Ceviche OTD
|$13.00
|Ceviche
|$13.00
Snapper marinated in lime juice, tossed with pico de gallo & cilantro