Ceviche in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve ceviche

Rosewood image

 

Rosewood

1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$15.00
More about Rosewood
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$9.00
More about Pueblo Viejo
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Redfish Ceviche$16.00
Citrus marinade, chile, cucumber, peppers, escabeche, cilantro, avocado, house corn tajin chips (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Redfish Ceviche$16.00
citrus marinade, chile, cucumber, peppers, escabeche, cilantro, avocado, house corn tajin chips (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Pineapple Salmon Ceviche$15.00
Atlantic salmon marinated in Susto Mezcal, grilled pineapple, lime, lemon, cilantro, and sweet peppers. Topped with avocado and served with housemade tostadas.
Ceviche$14.00
Corvina, Tomato, Red Onion, Serrano, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Housemade Corn Tostadas
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Item pic

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rockfish Ceviche$16.00
rockfish, salmon belly, red onions, capers, cilantro, coconut habanero broth, crispy tostada (GF) (DF)
Rock Fish Ceviche$13.00
rockfish, salmon belly, red onions, capers, cilantro, coconut habanero broth, crispy tostada
(GF, DF)
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Red Snapper Ceviche$21.00
Tomato Aguachile, Housemade Corn Chips
Red Snapper Ceviche$21.00
Tomato Aguachile, Housemade Corn Chips
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Matador ATX image

 

Matador ATX

10400 Manchaca Rd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CEVICHE$15.00
Traditional Latin American roasted sweet plantain drizzled with condensed milk, candied nuts and raisins and queso fresco.
CEVICHE$16.00
Mexican style "coktel de camaron" Gulf shrimp, cucumbers, tomato, red onions, cilantro, serrano peppers, chipotle cocktail sauce, avocado, and tajin. served with saltine crackers.
More about Matador ATX
Asador on Rainey image

 

Asador on Rainey

88 1/2 rainey street, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Snapper Ceviche$16.00
Red Snapper Ceviche in a tomatillo habanero salsa served with tostadas
More about Asador on Rainey
Plank Seafoood Provisions image

 

Plank Seafoood Provisions

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Redfish Ceviche$15.00
More about Plank Seafoood Provisions
Beerburg Brewing Company image

 

Beerburg Brewing Company

13476 Fitzhugh Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cauliflower Ceviche$9.00
More about Beerburg Brewing Company
Shore Raw Bar and Grill image

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$21.00
Fresh Fish, Cumin-Lime Vinaigrette,
Smashed Avocado, Tortilla Chips
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Casa Colombia Restaurant

2409 East 7th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche Peruano$12.00
Diced Tilapia marinated in lime juice.
More about Casa Colombia Restaurant
Anthem image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Anthem

91 Rainey Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hawaiian Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
coconut milk, lime juice, yellow curry, ginger, spicy cherry pepper & cucumber sunomono relish, avocado, tomato, cilantro, Thai basil, tortilla chips
More about Anthem
The Well image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche$16.00
coconut, chili, lime, taro chips
More about The Well
Grizzelda's image

SEAFOOD

Grizzelda's

105 Tillery St., Austin

Avg 4.2 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$18.00
Seasonal Fish, Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Lime, Martha's Tomato Sauce, House Chips
More about Grizzelda's
Ma'Coco - Austin image

 

Ma'Coco - Austin

501 Comal St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche$12.00
cured with lime, salt, serrano peppers
More about Ma'Coco - Austin
Fonda San Miguel image

SALADS

Fonda San Miguel

2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche las brisas$18.00
Our most popular ceviche.
More about Fonda San Miguel
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Redfish Ceviche$16.00
citrus marinade, chile, cucumber, peppers, escabeche, cilantro, avocado, house corn tajin chips (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$19.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
The Boat image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$12.95
More about The Boat
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Ceviche 7 pcs$21.95
Bluefin tuna salmon & yellowtail with cilantro and spicy garlic sauce
More about Ebisu
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$13.00
cured fish, fresh mango, herbs, saltines
Ceviche Tostadas$6.00
Avocado mousse, cured fish
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$15.00
Fresh fish marinated in lime juice and tossed with your choice of tropical fruit salsa
or traditional pico de gallo.
More about Cafe Blue
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's

4215 Duval St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche OTD$13.00
Ceviche$13.00
Snapper marinated in lime juice, tossed with pico de gallo & cilantro
More about Curra's
Restaurant banner

 

Takoba

1411 E 7th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CEVICHE$9.00
More about Takoba
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's Grill - South Austin

614 E. Oltorf, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$14.00
Marinated in lime juice, tossed with pico de gallo & cilantro
More about Curra's Grill - South Austin

