Chai lattes in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chai lattes
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Chai Latte
|$4.75
chai concentrate + steamed milk + cinnamon dust on top; 12oz cup
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Crepe Crazy
3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin
|Chai Latte
|Dirty Chai Latte
|Iced Dirty Chai Latte
Native Hostel
807 E 4th Street, Austin
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Organic black tea, masala spices, ginger, cane sugar + milk. Cinnamon garnish.
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Chai Tea Latte
Spicy masala tea concentrate from Sesa Pure, mixed with steamed milk and brown sugar.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Chai Latte
|Hazelnut Oat Milk Chai latte
|Chai Latte
Lou's Barton Springs
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$6.50
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Iced Chai Latte - 12 or 16 oz
Spice-infused black tea paired with your choice of milk, shaken together and served over ice, with notes of cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla.
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Iced Chai Latte
|$6.50
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Cleopatra Chai Latte
|$6.57
Chai tea latte with pistachio flavoring **one of the barista's concoctions!
|Chai Latte
|$6.57
Spiced rooibos chai concentrate with milk
SANDWICHES
Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar
2310 S Lamar Blvd,Ste 102, Austin
|Chai Latte
like a latte (espresso+steamed milk), but with a spiced tea concentrate substituted for the espresso.
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chai Tea Latte
Spicy masala tea mixed with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Equal Parts Milk And House Made Chia, lightly sweetened, infused with fall baking spices (cloves, cinnamon, cardamom
SMOOTHIES
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
1625 E 6th st, Austin
|Iced Chai Latte
Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin
|Masala Chai Latte
|$4.25
Have a heart warming Masala Chai, brewed by Sesa Pure.
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|CHAI LATTE
|$4.25
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|12oz Spiced Chai Latte
|$4.50
|20oz Spiced Chai Latte
|$5.50
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|chai latte
|$5.00
|dirty chai latte
|$7.00
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin
|Chai Latte
Black infused tea with cinnamon, clove and other spices combined with steamed milk. The perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
|Iced Chai Latte
Black infused tea with cinnamon, clove and other spices combined with milk.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)
2902 Medical Arts St, Austin
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.49
A premium blend of teas and spices, lightly sweetened, with fresh chilled milk
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Filthy Chai Latte
|$4.00
Milk of your choice and our Housemade Chai made with Zhi Teas Masala Chai, half cracked black pepper, ginger and evaporated cane juice and a shot of espresso! Its a perfect cup of chai!
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
Milk of your choice and our Housemade Chai made with Zhi Teas Masala Chai, half cracked black pepper, ginger and evaporated cane juice! Its a perfect cup of chai!
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
ceylon cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, clove, black pepper
- 2