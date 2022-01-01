Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte
More about Patika
Bouldin Creek Cafe image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$4.75
chai concentrate + steamed milk + cinnamon dust on top; 12oz cup
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Crepe Crazy image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai Latte
Iced Dirty Chai Latte
More about Crepe Crazy
Native Hostel image

 

Native Hostel

807 E 4th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
Organic black tea, masala spices, ginger, cane sugar + milk. Cinnamon garnish.
More about Native Hostel
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$5.00
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
Spicy masala tea concentrate from Sesa Pure, mixed with steamed milk and brown sugar.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Austin Java image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
Hazelnut Oat Milk Chai latte
Chai Latte
More about Austin Java
Main pic

 

Lou's Barton Springs

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$6.50
More about Lou's Barton Springs
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte - 12 or 16 oz
Spice-infused black tea paired with your choice of milk, shaken together and served over ice, with notes of cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla.
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$6.50
More about Citizen Eatery
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cleopatra Chai Latte$6.57
Chai tea latte with pistachio flavoring **one of the barista's concoctions!
Chai Latte$6.57
Spiced rooibos chai concentrate with milk
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Spread & Co image

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHAI LATTE$4.50
More about Spread & Co
Chai Latte image

SANDWICHES

Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar

2310 S Lamar Blvd,Ste 102, Austin

Avg 4.6 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte
like a latte (espresso+steamed milk), but with a spiced tea concentrate substituted for the espresso.
More about Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar
Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spiced Chai Latte$4.25
More about Sweet Paris
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
Spicy masala tea mixed with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
Equal Parts Milk And House Made Chia, lightly sweetened, infused with fall baking spices (cloves, cinnamon, cardamom
More about Paperboy
Blenders and Bowls image

SMOOTHIES

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

1625 E 6th st, Austin

Avg 4.8 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte
More about Blenders & Bowls Eastside
Consumer pic

 

Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown

422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin

Avg 4.1 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Latte$4.25
Have a heart warming Masala Chai, brewed by Sesa Pure.
More about Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705

2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHAI LATTE$4.25
More about Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
Vaquero Taquero image

 

Vaquero Taquero

104 E. 31st, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai latte$4.00
More about Vaquero Taquero
Item pic

 

Patika

100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte
More about Patika
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
12oz Spiced Chai Latte$4.50
20oz Spiced Chai Latte$5.50
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
chai latte$5.00
dirty chai latte$7.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
Chai Latte image

 

Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar

500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte
Black infused tea with cinnamon, clove and other spices combined with steamed milk. The perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Iced Chai Latte
Black infused tea with cinnamon, clove and other spices combined with milk.
More about Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)

2902 Medical Arts St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$4.49
A premium blend of teas and spices, lightly sweetened, with fresh chilled milk
More about Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)
Thai Fresh image

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filthy Chai Latte$4.00
Milk of your choice and our Housemade Chai made with Zhi Teas Masala Chai, half cracked black pepper, ginger and evaporated cane juice and a shot of espresso! Its a perfect cup of chai!
Chai Latte$4.00
Milk of your choice and our Housemade Chai made with Zhi Teas Masala Chai, half cracked black pepper, ginger and evaporated cane juice! Its a perfect cup of chai!
More about Thai Fresh
June's All Day image

 

June's All Day

1722 S Congress, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$6.00
More about June's All Day
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
ceylon cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, clove, black pepper
More about The Well
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe image

 

El Chilito Tacos y Cafe

2219 Manor Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$4.00
More about El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Lou's Eastside

