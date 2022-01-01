Chalupas in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chalupas

Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Chalupa$2.99
Bean & Cheese Chalupa$2.99
Chalupas Completas$9.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Casa Moreno image

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MINI CHALUPAS$1.75
More about Casa Moreno
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Chalupa$5.50
Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.
Chalupa Plate$11.00
2 Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Beef Chalupa
House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, signature taco meat topped with yellow cheese. Served with a side salad.
Chalupa Supreme
House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken topped with yellow cheese & garnished with lettuce, tomato & guacamole. Served with a side salad.
Bean & Cheese Chalupa
House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, topped with yellow cheese. Served with a side salad.
More about El Patio
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Chalupas$12.00
Two nopalito, mushroom, and rajas chalupas topped with queso fresco, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with white rice.
Chalupas$14.00
two tinga de pollo or beef picadillo and
refried bean chalupas. jack, lettuce,
tomato and guac. spanish rice
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 CHALUPA$3.95
More about Baby Acapulco
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kelly Chalupas Plato$12.16
Bean & Cheese Chalupa$2.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chalupas Compuestas Plate$8.95
Two crispy flat corn tortillas layered with chile sauce, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese; sour cream and guacamole on top. Add Pastor pork, Rotisserie chicken or ground taco beef + 4.00
Chalupas Compuestas$9.95
Two crispy flat corn tortillas layered with chile sauce, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese; sour cream and guacamole on top. Add Pastor pork, Rotisserie chicken or ground taco beef + 4.00
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Chalupas$22.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Chalupa$2.99
Ala Carte Ground Beef Chalupa$3.59
Chalupas Completas$10.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
T House #3 Combo Chalupa$6.50
A simple tribute to an Austin classic. Tostada with black beans, beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and queso fresco
Supa Chalupa$7.50
Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, melted jack cheese, roasted pork carnitas, shredded lettuce, sour cream, green onions, avocado and housemade Joelula pepper sauce
More about Eldorado Cafe
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chalupa Compuestas$8.25
2 chalupas topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & cotija cheese
More about Maudie's Café
Tamale House East image

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Guac Chalupa$5.00
Roasted Chicken Chalupa$6.00
More about Tamale House East

