Chalupas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chalupas
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Beef Chalupa
|$2.99
|Bean & Cheese Chalupa
|$2.99
|Chalupas Completas
|$9.99
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Single Chalupa
|$5.50
Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.
|Chalupa Plate
|$11.00
2 Tostadas with choice of beans, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guac.
More about El Patio
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Bean & Beef Chalupa
House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, signature taco meat topped with yellow cheese. Served with a side salad.
|Chalupa Supreme
House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken topped with yellow cheese & garnished with lettuce, tomato & guacamole. Served with a side salad.
|Bean & Cheese Chalupa
House-made open face shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, topped with yellow cheese. Served with a side salad.
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Veggie Chalupas
|$12.00
Two nopalito, mushroom, and rajas chalupas topped with queso fresco, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with white rice.
|Chalupas
|$14.00
two tinga de pollo or beef picadillo and
refried bean chalupas. jack, lettuce,
tomato and guac. spanish rice
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Kelly Chalupas Plato
|$12.16
|Bean & Cheese Chalupa
|$2.99
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Chalupas Compuestas Plate
|$8.95
Two crispy flat corn tortillas layered with chile sauce, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese; sour cream and guacamole on top. Add Pastor pork, Rotisserie chicken or ground taco beef + 4.00
|Chalupas Compuestas
|$9.95
Two crispy flat corn tortillas layered with chile sauce, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese; sour cream and guacamole on top. Add Pastor pork, Rotisserie chicken or ground taco beef + 4.00
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Bean & Cheese Chalupa
|$2.99
|Ala Carte Ground Beef Chalupa
|$3.59
|Chalupas Completas
|$10.99
More about Eldorado Cafe
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|T House #3 Combo Chalupa
|$6.50
A simple tribute to an Austin classic. Tostada with black beans, beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and queso fresco
|Supa Chalupa
|$7.50
Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, melted jack cheese, roasted pork carnitas, shredded lettuce, sour cream, green onions, avocado and housemade Joelula pepper sauce
More about Maudie's Café
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Chalupa Compuestas
|$8.25
2 chalupas topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & cotija cheese