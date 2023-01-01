Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants you'll love

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Austin

Must-try Austin restaurants

Banner pic

 

Patika - South Lamar

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Latte$0.00
Using our house-made presweetened Matcha Syrup, this matcha latte can be served hot or iced with your choice of milk.
Sweet Latte$5.10
Our espresso-based lattes can be served iced or hot with your choice of milk using one of our house-made Vanilla, Honey, or Mocha Syrups.
Latte$4.65
Our double espresso-based lattes can be served iced or hot with steamed milk of your choice
More about Patika - South Lamar
Sundancer Grill image

 

Sundancer Grill - 16410 Stewart Rd.

16410 Stewart Rd., Lakeway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Filet Basket$15.95
Fried Catfish served with hand-cut fries, creamy lemon slaw, Texas toast, & remolaude
Key Lime Pie$8.95
Made with real key limes and buttery pecan graham cracker crust
Bacon-Blue Cheese Burger$14.95
Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and ranch dressing
More about Sundancer Grill - 16410 Stewart Rd.
Consumer pic

 

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$15.00
mozzarella, basil, tomato
Mushroom$16.00
roasted garlic, taleggio, fontina, pecorino
Pepperoni$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
More about Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Little Ola's Biscuits image

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pup Treats (2 for $1.00)$1.00
Share your biscuits with your best friend. Our gourmet Pup Treats (for pups of all ages) are made with our favorite Texas peanut butter, Homeplate peanut butter. Local, wholesome ingredients with no preservatives. These chewy treats are the perfect way to tell your best bud, "I see you looking at my Honey Chicken Biscuit, and you're not getting any."
Build Your Biscuit$4.50
A sandwich-sized buttermilk biscuit loaded with your toppings of choice.
Spicy Fried Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Take the heat up a notch. Our original, fried chicken sandwich is dressed in a spicy Southern cayenne chili-garlic oil with benne seeds on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Banner pic

 

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine Funghi$20.00
Fettuccine, parmesan mushroom cream sauce, spinach and roasted garlic, fried rosemary and bread crumbs
Caesar$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
Shrimp Capellini Fresca$20.00
angel hair pasta with gulf shrimp, fresh tomato sauce, basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Bouldin Creek Cafe image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Slacker's Banquet(V,GF)$5.75
Organic black and pinto beans slow cooked with house seasonings, poured over organic brown rice & topped with pickled jalapeños, fresh tomatoes, and scallions
Add dairy cheddar jack cheese or vegan cheddar for 1.00 or add a side of broccoli, spinach, vegan grilled cornbread(GF), or a side salad for 2.00. Viva Les Amis!
New! Pasta Margherita (V)$13.00
vegan penne pasta tossed with roasted balsamic grape tomatoes and baby spinach in a homemade lemon basil cream sauce (cauliflower base); served with a side of grilled ciabatta (V, nut free, splash of soy sauce in sauce)
Spicy Pesto Plate (V)$8.25
spicy chipotle-pecan pesto served with your choice of grilled ciabatta wedges or tortilla chips. (V) (Nut Allergy) (GF)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Crepe Crazy image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey + Avocado$10.99
roasted turkey | avocado | tomatoes | spinach | monterey jack | avocado aioli
Chicken Basil Pesto$11.99
grilled chicken | tomatoes | red onions | spinach | mozzarella | basil pesto
Cowboy Up$9.99
ham | bacon | scrambled eggs | swiss
+ salsa
More about Crepe Crazy
064b3ad2-ce5f-431d-bdd4-72e61a004432 image

 

The Pitch - 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd

13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$4.00
Always crispy, always fresh,
perfect to share. Served with choice of sauce.
Banh Mi$9.00
Pulled Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Fresh Herbs
Ranger Burger$0.00
American cheese and RangerSauce, nothing beats our take on a classic.
More about The Pitch - 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd
Banner pic

 

Muse Fusion + Sushi

4211 S Lamar, Suite a3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
A1 Birds Nest$13.00
Stuffed baked avocado with our blend of kanikama mix, spicy mayo, snow sauce and sesame seeds.
C3 Tempura Roll$10.00
SOY - tempura shrimp, kanikama mix, avocado, tempura fried, unagi sauce, & spicy mayo.
M3 Rock N Roll$13.00
NORI - tempura shrimp - cucumbers - kanikama - avocado top - crunchy - unagi sauce - spicy mayo - masago - sriracha
More about Muse Fusion + Sushi
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar between Rundberg & Braker Ln

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Powerbowl$11.25
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
Chile Con Queso$7.50
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Chips & Salsa$0.00
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
More about Maudie's North Lamar between Rundberg & Braker Ln
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Power Bowl$11.99
Side rice$2.49
Side flour tort (3ea)$1.00
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Emmer & Rye image

TAPAS

Emmer & Rye

51 Rainey St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3334 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wagyu Beef Tartare$20.00
Texas Wagyu Beef, Charred Chili, Wall Rocket, Beef Tallow & Corn Sabayon
*dish pictured shows a similar dish; please note our menus change daily*
Cacio e Pepe$20.00
Blue Beard Durum Spaghetti, Challerhocker Cheese, Black Pepper
Pork$36.00
Peach-Chili Sauce, Confit Potato, Sweet Italian Pepper, Peanut
*dish pictured shows a similar dish; please note our menus change daily*
More about Emmer & Rye
Consumer pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats Burnet

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pirata$8.00
grilled jack cheese, grilled beef fajita, refried black beans, grilled onion, cilantro
Al Pastor$6.00
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
Queso w/ Chips$0.00
chips with queso, chorizo, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno
More about Taco Flats Burnet
Banner pic

 

Chisos Grill

12700 Hill Country Boulevard S-100, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
West Texas Wedge$7.90
iceberg, bleu cheese crumples, green onion, peppedew pepper, bacon, pico, bleu cheese dressing
Chisos Burger$15.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, chipotle aioli
served with shoestring fries
Tortilla Crusted Fried Chicken$16.90
romaine, spring mix, pico, bacon, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, black bean, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, green chile ranch
More about Chisos Grill
Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito image

 

Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito

89 Rainey St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$10.75
Mashed avocado, minced red onion, garlic and cilantro
Frito 'Rito$12.00
Chili Cheese Fritos, Refried Beans, Cheese Blend, in house Queso and Bummer Sauce.
Chips & Queso$6.50
I'm cheesy and you need me, with chips
More about Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TX Citrus Salad$16.00
Mixed Nordic Greens, Orange, Grapefruit, Goat Cheese, Cucumbers, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette. (GF) (V)
BBQ Meatloaf$24.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Green Beans, Caramelized Onions & House BBQ (GF)
Stuffed Yeast Rolls$14.00
Smoked Dry-Aged Jacoby Beef & BBQ Butter
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Consumer pic

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck - 1210 Barton Springs Rd

1210 Barton Springs Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Bacon cheese$3.48
Flour tortilla, with scrambled eggs, and topped with bacon, and delicious cheddar cheese.
Bean Cheese$2.95
Flour tortilla, refried beans, and topped with delicious cheddar cheese.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$3.48
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs mixed with sausage, and topped with delicious cheddar cheese.
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck - 1210 Barton Springs Rd
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too - on South Lamar

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Powerbowl$11.25
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
Chile Con Queso$7.50
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)$12.50
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
More about Maudie's Too - on South Lamar
Bar Peached image

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Peached - 1315 W. 6th St.

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BP Social Burger$16.00
2 3oz all beef patties, peached sauce, american cheese, miso caramelized onions, japanese pickles, lettuce, easy tiger brioche bun served with a side of nori fries **(Contains Shellfish)
Korean Chicken Wings$12.00
gochujang soy glaze, black sesame seeds **(contains shellfish)
Pesto Udon$16.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
More about Bar Peached - 1315 W. 6th St.
Consumer pic

 

Gen Bobabee & Coffee House

10901 North Lamar Boulevard, Ste A104, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
M10. Honeydew Milk Tea$5.70
brew tea with honeydew. Toppings not included.
Recommended topping: Apple jelly, crystal boba, honey boba.
N1. Creamy Milk w Grass Jelly$6.45
Made from milk, creamy foam, 2 oz of coffee and grass jelly. Minimum 25% sweet.
G1. Hongkong (dark)$6.25
Strong black tea taste. Close to original milk tea. Seacream added. Toppings not included.
Recommended toppings: Grass jelly, honey boba, crystal boba.
More about Gen Bobabee & Coffee House
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro - 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bento Box$15.00
Comes with a Bed of White Rice, Salad with Ginger Dressing, and a Choice of a Selected Classic Roll
Rock N' Roll$9.00
Marinated crab mix, shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Crunchy Roll$7.00
Marinated Crab Mix and Cucumber, topped with Tempura Flakes
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro - 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion - 1618 E Riverside Dr

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sesame Chicken$16.00
Contains gluten
Crispy Pad Thai$19.00
Contains gluten and shellfish
1618 Eggroll$8.00
Shrimp and Pork with glass noodle, taro and yellow onion egg roll. Serve with house fish sauce.
(GF) Contains coconut milk
More about 1618 Asian Fusion - 1618 E Riverside Dr
The Meteor image

 

The Meteor Cafe

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bean, Sweet Potato, Cabbage, Onion Taco$6.00
VEGAN
flour tortilla, chipotle black beans, sweet potato, cabbage, onion
served with your choice of ¡el meteoro! sauce
Chicken Shawarma$18.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, shawarma spiced chicken, pickled peppers
State Champ Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about The Meteor Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Maaribu - Bakery Truck - 3402 Guadalupe Street

3402 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Golden Spice Sandwich Cookie (GF)$4.50
Chocolate Brownie (GF)$6.25
Vanilla Bean Donut (GF)$4.25
More about Maaribu - Bakery Truck - 3402 Guadalupe Street
Consumer pic

 

Easy Tiger - East

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cinnamon Knot$4.75
"Soft Swedish-style buns with a hint of cardamom and a decadent cinnamon filling.
BLT$13.50
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Garlic Aioli.
Austin Sourdough$6.50
Leavened with our wild yeast sourdough starter. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
More about Easy Tiger - East
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar image

 

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chorizo Plate$12.00
Cisco's Special$16.00
Bacon & Egg Biscuit$5.50
More about Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery - Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Make your Own$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
Migas Taco$3.75
Eggs, corn chips, onion, tomato, jalapeno and cheese
Taco Bueno$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potatoes and cheese
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery - Tillery
Consumer pic

 

Salvation Pizza - Domain

11501 Rock Rose Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lunch Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and parmesan.
Mixed Green$10.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and parmesan.
Fried Mozzarella$11.00
Fresh mozzarella breaded, deep fried, served with marinara
More about Salvation Pizza - Domain
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Parmer Lane

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Four Cheese$0.00
Red sauce base, mozzarella, provolone, feta, and cheddar cheese (try adding Pepperoni).
Margherita$0.00
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Major Tom$0.00
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Parmer Lane
Buddy’s Burger image

 

Buddy’s Burger - 9001 Cameron Road Ste 101

9001 Cameron Road Ste 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Hamburger$4.19
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Buddy’s Spicy Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
Buddy's Spicy Cheeseburger Meal$10.17
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Buddy’s Spicy Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
Classic Cheeseburger$4.69
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
More about Buddy’s Burger - 9001 Cameron Road Ste 101

