Austin restaurants you'll love

Patika - South Lamar
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Matcha Latte
|$0.00
Using our house-made presweetened Matcha Syrup, this matcha latte can be served hot or iced with your choice of milk.
|Sweet Latte
|$5.10
Our espresso-based lattes can be served iced or hot with your choice of milk using one of our house-made Vanilla, Honey, or Mocha Syrups.
|Latte
|$4.65
Our double espresso-based lattes can be served iced or hot with steamed milk of your choice
Sundancer Grill - 16410 Stewart Rd.
16410 Stewart Rd., Lakeway
|Catfish Filet Basket
|$15.95
Fried Catfish served with hand-cut fries, creamy lemon slaw, Texas toast, & remolaude
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.95
Made with real key limes and buttery pecan graham cracker crust
|Bacon-Blue Cheese Burger
|$14.95
Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and ranch dressing
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
2805 Manor Rd., Austin
|Margherita
|$15.00
mozzarella, basil, tomato
|Mushroom
|$16.00
roasted garlic, taleggio, fontina, pecorino
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Pup Treats (2 for $1.00)
|$1.00
Share your biscuits with your best friend. Our gourmet Pup Treats (for pups of all ages) are made with our favorite Texas peanut butter, Homeplate peanut butter. Local, wholesome ingredients with no preservatives. These chewy treats are the perfect way to tell your best bud, "I see you looking at my Honey Chicken Biscuit, and you're not getting any."
|Build Your Biscuit
|$4.50
A sandwich-sized buttermilk biscuit loaded with your toppings of choice.
|Spicy Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$11.00
Take the heat up a notch. Our original, fried chicken sandwich is dressed in a spicy Southern cayenne chili-garlic oil with benne seeds on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Fettuccine Funghi
|$20.00
Fettuccine, parmesan mushroom cream sauce, spinach and roasted garlic, fried rosemary and bread crumbs
|Caesar
|$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
|Shrimp Capellini Fresca
|$20.00
angel hair pasta with gulf shrimp, fresh tomato sauce, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|The Slacker's Banquet(V,GF)
|$5.75
Organic black and pinto beans slow cooked with house seasonings, poured over organic brown rice & topped with pickled jalapeños, fresh tomatoes, and scallions
Add dairy cheddar jack cheese or vegan cheddar for 1.00 or add a side of broccoli, spinach, vegan grilled cornbread(GF), or a side salad for 2.00. Viva Les Amis!
|New! Pasta Margherita (V)
|$13.00
vegan penne pasta tossed with roasted balsamic grape tomatoes and baby spinach in a homemade lemon basil cream sauce (cauliflower base); served with a side of grilled ciabatta (V, nut free, splash of soy sauce in sauce)
|Spicy Pesto Plate (V)
|$8.25
spicy chipotle-pecan pesto served with your choice of grilled ciabatta wedges or tortilla chips. (V) (Nut Allergy) (GF)
Crepe Crazy
3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin
|Turkey + Avocado
|$10.99
roasted turkey | avocado | tomatoes | spinach | monterey jack | avocado aioli
|Chicken Basil Pesto
|$11.99
grilled chicken | tomatoes | red onions | spinach | mozzarella | basil pesto
|Cowboy Up
|$9.99
ham | bacon | scrambled eggs | swiss
+ salsa
The Pitch - 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd
13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin
|Fries
|$4.00
Always crispy, always fresh,
perfect to share. Served with choice of sauce.
|Banh Mi
|$9.00
Pulled Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Fresh Herbs
|Ranger Burger
|$0.00
American cheese and RangerSauce, nothing beats our take on a classic.
Muse Fusion + Sushi
4211 S Lamar, Suite a3, Austin
|A1 Birds Nest
|$13.00
Stuffed baked avocado with our blend of kanikama mix, spicy mayo, snow sauce and sesame seeds.
|C3 Tempura Roll
|$10.00
SOY - tempura shrimp, kanikama mix, avocado, tempura fried, unagi sauce, & spicy mayo.
|M3 Rock N Roll
|$13.00
NORI - tempura shrimp - cucumbers - kanikama - avocado top - crunchy - unagi sauce - spicy mayo - masago - sriracha
Maudie's North Lamar between Rundberg & Braker Ln
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Powerbowl
|$11.25
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.50
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
|Chips & Salsa
|$0.00
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Mexican Power Bowl
|$11.99
|Side rice
|$2.49
|Side flour tort (3ea)
|$1.00
Emmer & Rye
51 Rainey St, Austin
|Wagyu Beef Tartare
|$20.00
Texas Wagyu Beef, Charred Chili, Wall Rocket, Beef Tallow & Corn Sabayon
*dish pictured shows a similar dish; please note our menus change daily*
|Cacio e Pepe
|$20.00
Blue Beard Durum Spaghetti, Challerhocker Cheese, Black Pepper
|Pork
|$36.00
Peach-Chili Sauce, Confit Potato, Sweet Italian Pepper, Peanut
*dish pictured shows a similar dish; please note our menus change daily*
Taco Flats Burnet
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Pirata
|$8.00
grilled jack cheese, grilled beef fajita, refried black beans, grilled onion, cilantro
|Al Pastor
|$6.00
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
|Queso w/ Chips
|$0.00
chips with queso, chorizo, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno
Chisos Grill
12700 Hill Country Boulevard S-100, Bee Cave
|West Texas Wedge
|$7.90
iceberg, bleu cheese crumples, green onion, peppedew pepper, bacon, pico, bleu cheese dressing
|Chisos Burger
|$15.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, chipotle aioli
served with shoestring fries
|Tortilla Crusted Fried Chicken
|$16.90
romaine, spring mix, pico, bacon, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, black bean, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, green chile ranch
Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito
89 Rainey St, Austin
|Chips & Guacamole
|$10.75
Mashed avocado, minced red onion, garlic and cilantro
|Frito 'Rito
|$12.00
Chili Cheese Fritos, Refried Beans, Cheese Blend, in house Queso and Bummer Sauce.
|Chips & Queso
|$6.50
I'm cheesy and you need me, with chips
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|TX Citrus Salad
|$16.00
Mixed Nordic Greens, Orange, Grapefruit, Goat Cheese, Cucumbers, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette. (GF) (V)
|BBQ Meatloaf
|$24.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Green Beans, Caramelized Onions & House BBQ (GF)
|Stuffed Yeast Rolls
|$14.00
Smoked Dry-Aged Jacoby Beef & BBQ Butter
Taco X-press - Food Truck - 1210 Barton Springs Rd
1210 Barton Springs Road, Austin
|Egg Bacon cheese
|$3.48
Flour tortilla, with scrambled eggs, and topped with bacon, and delicious cheddar cheese.
|Bean Cheese
|$2.95
Flour tortilla, refried beans, and topped with delicious cheddar cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
|$3.48
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs mixed with sausage, and topped with delicious cheddar cheese.
Maudie's Too - on South Lamar
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Powerbowl
|$11.25
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.50
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
|16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)
|$12.50
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
Bar Peached - 1315 W. 6th St.
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
|BP Social Burger
|$16.00
2 3oz all beef patties, peached sauce, american cheese, miso caramelized onions, japanese pickles, lettuce, easy tiger brioche bun served with a side of nori fries **(Contains Shellfish)
|Korean Chicken Wings
|$12.00
gochujang soy glaze, black sesame seeds **(contains shellfish)
|Pesto Udon
|$16.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
Gen Bobabee & Coffee House
10901 North Lamar Boulevard, Ste A104, Austin
|M10. Honeydew Milk Tea
|$5.70
brew tea with honeydew. Toppings not included.
Recommended topping: Apple jelly, crystal boba, honey boba.
|N1. Creamy Milk w Grass Jelly
|$6.45
Made from milk, creamy foam, 2 oz of coffee and grass jelly. Minimum 25% sweet.
|G1. Hongkong (dark)
|$6.25
Strong black tea taste. Close to original milk tea. Seacream added. Toppings not included.
Recommended toppings: Grass jelly, honey boba, crystal boba.
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro - 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Bento Box
|$15.00
Comes with a Bed of White Rice, Salad with Ginger Dressing, and a Choice of a Selected Classic Roll
|Rock N' Roll
|$9.00
Marinated crab mix, shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Crunchy Roll
|$7.00
Marinated Crab Mix and Cucumber, topped with Tempura Flakes
1618 Asian Fusion - 1618 E Riverside Dr
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Sesame Chicken
|$16.00
Contains gluten
|Crispy Pad Thai
|$19.00
Contains gluten and shellfish
|1618 Eggroll
|$8.00
Shrimp and Pork with glass noodle, taro and yellow onion egg roll. Serve with house fish sauce.
(GF) Contains coconut milk
The Meteor Cafe
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Black Bean, Sweet Potato, Cabbage, Onion Taco
|$6.00
VEGAN
flour tortilla, chipotle black beans, sweet potato, cabbage, onion
served with your choice of ¡el meteoro! sauce
|Chicken Shawarma
|$18.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, shawarma spiced chicken, pickled peppers
|State Champ Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Maaribu - Bakery Truck - 3402 Guadalupe Street
3402 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Golden Spice Sandwich Cookie (GF)
|$4.50
|Chocolate Brownie (GF)
|$6.25
|Vanilla Bean Donut (GF)
|$4.25
Easy Tiger - East
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Cinnamon Knot
|$4.75
"Soft Swedish-style buns with a hint of cardamom and a decadent cinnamon filling.
|BLT
|$13.50
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Garlic Aioli.
|Austin Sourdough
|$6.50
Leavened with our wild yeast sourdough starter. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Chorizo Plate
|$12.00
|Cisco's Special
|$16.00
|Bacon & Egg Biscuit
|$5.50
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery - Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Make your Own
|$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
|Migas Taco
|$3.75
Eggs, corn chips, onion, tomato, jalapeno and cheese
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potatoes and cheese
Salvation Pizza - Domain
11501 Rock Rose Avenue, Austin
|Lunch Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and parmesan.
|Mixed Green
|$10.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and parmesan.
|Fried Mozzarella
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella breaded, deep fried, served with marinara
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Parmer Lane
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Four Cheese
|$0.00
Red sauce base, mozzarella, provolone, feta, and cheddar cheese (try adding Pepperoni).
|Margherita
|$0.00
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.
|Major Tom
|$0.00
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
Buddy’s Burger - 9001 Cameron Road Ste 101
9001 Cameron Road Ste 101, Austin
|Classic Hamburger
|$4.19
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Buddy’s Spicy Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
|Buddy's Spicy Cheeseburger Meal
|$10.17
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Buddy’s Spicy Smack Sauce
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$4.69
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
