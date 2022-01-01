Cheese pizza in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Kid Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Arpeggio Grill
6619 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Cheese Pizza (Small)
|$8.99
10" Made with fresh, hand-tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, and pure mozarella cheese.
|Cheese Pizza (X-Large)
|$19.99
20" Made with fresh, hand-tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, and pure mozarella cheese.
|Cheese Pizza (Medium)
|$10.99
12" Made with fresh, hand-tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, and pure mozarella cheese.
Last Stand Brewing
7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin
|Three Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Romano
Bishop Cidercade
600 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Friday Cheese Pizza Special
|$11.00
Large Cheese Pizza Special for Lent
|Triple Cheese Burger Pizza
House pizza cheese blend, cheddar cheese, house queso sauce, ground beef, red onions, fresh tomatoes, and pickles.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
|12" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza
|$10.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Kid's Cheese Pizza (Dinner only)
|$11.00
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Say Cheese Pizza
|$9.99
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin
|12" Gluten Free Plain Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Pinthouse Pizza
4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Cheese Pizza
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend.
Shorties Pizza & Grinders
7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin
|Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$13.00
red sauce, smoked provolone, mozzarella, white cheddar, american grana, garlic infused olive oil
*Please allow 25-30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
Spartan Pizza
1007 E 6th St, Austin
|16" Plain Cheese Pizza
|$18.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
|14" Plain Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
|10" Plain Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
Baldinucci Pizza Romana
3400 Comsouth Dr., Austin
|Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
Gluten free crust (12 inch), fresh tomato sauce, oregano. Substitute vegan mozzarella upon request
ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave
15511 HWY 71 West, Austin
|Cheese pizza
|$9.00
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|8" Cheese Burger Pizza
|$9.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
Yes! Pizza that tastes just like a cheeseburger. We use our special sauce, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles & topped with lettuce & tomato.
|16" X Large 2 Topping Pizza, Cheese Bread and a 2 liter
|$19.99
|14" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza
|$18.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
Don’t knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili (shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It’s topped with fresh chopped onions, and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.
Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
4800 Burnet Rd, Austin
|KIDS Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183, Austin
|Flatbread Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
Temporarily Closed
424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning
The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin
|Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Spartan Pizza
7318 McNeil Dr #109, Austin
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$18.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Cheese Pizza
|$7.00
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Pinthouse Pizza
4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin
|Cheese Pizza
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend.
Jester King Brewery
13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh Lioni mozzarella.
Allergies - gluten, dairy
|HH Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh Lioni mozzarella.
Allergies - gluten, dairy
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|12" BYO Cheese Pizza
|$11.99
Choose toppings to add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
|16" BYO Cheese Pizza
|$15.99
Choose toppings to add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
