Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheese Pizza$8.00
Cheese Pizza$10.00
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Consumer pic

 

Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Pizza (Small)$8.99
10" Made with fresh, hand-tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, and pure mozarella cheese.
Cheese Pizza (X-Large)$19.99
20" Made with fresh, hand-tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, and pure mozarella cheese.
Cheese Pizza (Medium)$10.99
12" Made with fresh, hand-tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, and pure mozarella cheese.
More about Arpeggio Grill
Last Stand Brewing & Southside Flying Pizza image

 

Last Stand Brewing

7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Three Cheese Pizza$10.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, & Romano
More about Last Stand Brewing
Item pic

 

Bishop Cidercade

600 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$8.00
RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE
More about Bishop Cidercade
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
The Garden at Ellera image

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
More about The Garden at Ellera
Item pic

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Friday Cheese Pizza Special$11.00
Large Cheese Pizza Special for Lent
Triple Cheese Burger Pizza
House pizza cheese blend, cheddar cheese, house queso sauce, ground beef, red onions, fresh tomatoes, and pickles.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
12" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza$10.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Pizza (Dinner only)$11.00
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Item pic

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Say Cheese Pizza$9.99
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" Gluten Free Plain Cheese Pizza$15.00
More about Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
Main pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$14.00
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pinthouse Pizza

4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend.
More about Pinthouse Pizza
Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own) image

 

Shorties Pizza & Grinders

7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$13.00
red sauce, smoked provolone, mozzarella, white cheddar, american grana, garlic infused olive oil
*Please allow 25-30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
More about Shorties Pizza & Grinders
Spartan Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spartan Pizza

1007 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1480 reviews)
Takeout
16" Plain Cheese Pizza$18.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
14" Plain Cheese Pizza$15.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
10" Plain Cheese Pizza$10.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
More about Spartan Pizza
Item pic

 

Baldinucci Pizza Romana

3400 Comsouth Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza$15.00
Gluten free crust (12 inch), fresh tomato sauce, oregano. Substitute vegan mozzarella upon request
More about Baldinucci Pizza Romana
Cheese pizza image

 

ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave

15511 HWY 71 West, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese pizza$9.00
More about ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave
132aff23-f57a-43e7-ba69-257ebd5b6a2a image

PIZZA

Market Street Pizza

13000 N IH 35, Austin

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8" Cheese Burger Pizza$9.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
Yes! Pizza that tastes just like a cheeseburger. We use our special sauce, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles & topped with lettuce & tomato.
16" X Large 2 Topping Pizza, Cheese Bread and a 2 liter$19.99
14" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza$18.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
Don’t knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili (shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It’s topped with fresh chopped onions, and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.
More about Market Street Pizza
Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar image

 

Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

4800 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Cheese Pizza$10.00
Cheese Pizza$10.00
More about Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Flatbread Cheese Pizza$8.00
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern
d0ef461d-78af-49cc-ab87-c5838ff15059 image

 

Temporarily Closed

424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$9.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning
More about Temporarily Closed
Banner pic

 

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
More about The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Spartan Pizza image

 

Spartan Pizza

7318 McNeil Dr #109, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Cheese Pizza$18.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
10" Cheese Pizza$10.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
14" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese
More about Spartan Pizza
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$7.00
Cheese Pizza$13.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA

Pinthouse Pizza

4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin

Avg 4 (1076 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend.
More about Pinthouse Pizza
Item pic

 

Jester King Brewery

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh Lioni mozzarella.
Allergies - gluten, dairy
HH Cheese Pizza$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh Lioni mozzarella.
Allergies - gluten, dairy
More about Jester King Brewery
12" BYO Cheese Pizza image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" BYO Cheese Pizza$11.99
Choose toppings to add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
16" BYO Cheese Pizza$15.99
Choose toppings to add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12" BYO Cheese Pizza image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" BYO Cheese Pizza$11.99
Choose toppings to add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
16" BYO Cheese Pizza$15.99
Choose toppings to add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Pizza Burgers

Suadero

Chicken Tenders

Apple Salad

Edamame

Meatloaf

Karaage

Bean Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston