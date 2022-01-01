Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$8.99
Cheeseburger Plate$5.49
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESEBURGER & FRIES$13.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
Cheeseburger & Fries$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
Cheeseburger & Fries$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Little Cub Cheeseburger$9.00
3 ounce burger patty, bun, ketchup and mustard. Served with a side of fruit.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
206926f5-0b5d-400c-98ea-d551927fa4c4 image

 

Buddy’s Burger

9001 Cameron Road Ste 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buddy's Spicy Cheeseburger Meal$10.17
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Buddy’s Spicy Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
Classic Cheeseburger$4.69
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
Classic Cheeseburger Meal$9.47
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
More about Buddy’s Burger
Classic Cheeseburger image

 

Last Stand Brewing

7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Pickles. Served with Fries or Tots.
More about Last Stand Brewing
Main pic

 

Lou's Barton Springs

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$10.00
6oz patty, mayo & mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles with a choice of:
american, sharp cheddar or swiss
More about Lou's Barton Springs
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Cheeseburger$6.95
A kid-size cheeseburger served plain with fries.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Kid Cheeseburger$7.95
A 1/6 lb burger served plain & dry with one slice of American cheese on a white bun. Served with one side choice and a drink.
Triple Cheeseburger Sliders$9.95
Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & roasted red pepper aioli
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Cheeseburger$4.00
Mayo, pickle, tomato
Small Cheeseburger and a Side$9.95
Small Chili Cheeseburger$6.45
Z's homemade chili and cheddar cheese
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Kid Cheeseburger$7.95
A 1/6 lb burger served plain & dry with one slice of American cheese on a white bun. Served with one side choice and a drink.
Triple Cheeseburger Sliders$9.95
Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & roasted red pepper aioli
More about Waterloo Ice House
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Empanada$5.00
More about Food! Food!
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
All American Brisket Cheeseburger with Fries$15.00
House Ground & Smoked Brisket Burger. Seared off on the flat to to finish. Dressed with Switch Special Sauce, Pickles, and American Cheese. Served with Hawg Rub Fries.
More about Stiles Switch
Classic Cheeseburger image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$11.00
Fresh ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onions. Served with fries or tots.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Baby A Cheeseburger$12.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Toss Pizzeria & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger Pizza - Cauliflower Crust$18.00
Mozzarella, House made Special Sauce, Ground Beef, Red Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, garnished with chopped Romaine and Special Sauce.
Half Pie Cheeseburger Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella, House made Special Sauce, Ground Beef, Red Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, garnished with chopped Romaine and Special Sauce.
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
no sé cheeseburger image

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
kid's cheeseburger$8.00
no sé cheeseburger$18.00
sweet onion, pickles, garlic aioli, buttermilk bun
no sé cheeseburger$18.00
sweet onion, pickles, garlic aioli, buttermilk bun
More about Café No Sé
Double Wagyu Cheeseburger image

 

Burger Bar

110 E. 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Wagyu Cheeseburger$13.25
Two 4oz Wagyu Patties from our very own Ranch! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
Double Cheeseburger$8.75
The Classic with two 4oz smashed Patty that made us famous! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
Wagyu Cheeseburger Combo$12.75
Cheeseburger + Fries!
4oz Wagyu Beef Patty from our very own Ranch with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce.
More about Burger Bar
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$5.59
with choice of fries, sauteed veggies, fresh fruit, mashed potatoes or tortilla chips
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$16.00
44 Farms House-Ground Patty, Paperboy Secret Sauce, American Cheese, Bread and Butter Pickles, Tomato & Butter Lettuce On A Buttermilk Sesame Seed Bun - Served With Potato Wedges
More about Paperboy
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Little Cub Cheeseburger$9.00
3 ounce burger patty, bun, ketchup and mustard. Served with a side of fruit.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Loro Cheeseburger$14.00
brisket-onion jam, muenster cheese, lettuce, pickles, jalapeno aioli, brioche bun.
**gluten, dairy, onion **temperature requests are unavailable
More about Loro Austin
Banner pic

 

Longhorn BBQ Truck

308 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Wagyu Cheeseburger$12.49
Double Wagyu cheeseburger topped with homemade pickles and you choice of sauce or no sauce. Served with a side of fries.
More about Longhorn BBQ Truck
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Little Cub Cheeseburger$9.00
3 ounce burger patty, bun, ketchup and mustard. Served with a side of fruit.
More about Easy Tiger
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Kid Cheeseburger$7.95
A 1/6 lb burger served plain & dry with one slice of American cheese on a white bun. Served with one side choice and a drink.
Triple Cheeseburger Sliders$9.95
Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & roasted red pepper aioli
More about Waterloo Ice House
The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger image

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger$9.98
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
Youngster Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
Comes standard with Red and Pickle
Youngsters Cheeseburger$4.48
Ketchup and pickles included.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Classic Cheeseburger image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
Kids Cheeseburger$12.00
Cheddar, pickles and ketchup.
More about Bartlett's
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Wood Grilled Cheeseburger$24.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Grilled Red Onion, Jalapeno, Housemade Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Dijonnaise, Side of Waffle Fries
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$8.99
Cheeseburger Plate$6.49
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant

