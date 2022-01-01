Cheeseburgers in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Cheeseburger
|$8.99
|Cheeseburger Plate
|$5.49
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|CHEESEBURGER & FRIES
|$13.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
|Cheeseburger & Fries
|$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
|Cheeseburger & Fries
|$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Little Cub Cheeseburger
|$9.00
3 ounce burger patty, bun, ketchup and mustard. Served with a side of fruit.
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.
Buddy’s Burger
9001 Cameron Road Ste 101, Austin
|Buddy's Spicy Cheeseburger Meal
|$10.17
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Buddy’s Spicy Smack Sauce
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$4.69
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
|Classic Cheeseburger Meal
|$9.47
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
Last Stand Brewing
7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.00
With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Pickles. Served with Fries or Tots.
Lou's Barton Springs
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
6oz patty, mayo & mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles with a choice of:
american, sharp cheddar or swiss
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.95
A kid-size cheeseburger served plain with fries.
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Old Fashioned Cheeseburger
|$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$7.95
A 1/6 lb burger served plain & dry with one slice of American cheese on a white bun. Served with one side choice and a drink.
|Triple Cheeseburger Sliders
|$9.95
Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & roasted red pepper aioli
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Small Cheeseburger
|$4.00
Mayo, pickle, tomato
|Small Cheeseburger and a Side
|$9.95
|Small Chili Cheeseburger
|$6.45
Z's homemade chili and cheddar cheese
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Old Fashioned Cheeseburger
|$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$7.95
A 1/6 lb burger served plain & dry with one slice of American cheese on a white bun. Served with one side choice and a drink.
|Triple Cheeseburger Sliders
|$9.95
Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & roasted red pepper aioli
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Cheeseburger Empanada
|$5.00
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|All American Brisket Cheeseburger with Fries
|$15.00
House Ground & Smoked Brisket Burger. Seared off on the flat to to finish. Dressed with Switch Special Sauce, Pickles, and American Cheese. Served with Hawg Rub Fries.
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Fresh ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onions. Served with fries or tots.
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Baby A Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|Cheeseburger Pizza - Cauliflower Crust
|$18.00
Mozzarella, House made Special Sauce, Ground Beef, Red Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, garnished with chopped Romaine and Special Sauce.
|Half Pie Cheeseburger Pizza
|$15.00
Mozzarella, House made Special Sauce, Ground Beef, Red Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, garnished with chopped Romaine and Special Sauce.
Café No Sé
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin
|kid's cheeseburger
|$8.00
|no sé cheeseburger
|$18.00
sweet onion, pickles, garlic aioli, buttermilk bun
Burger Bar
110 E. 2nd Street, Austin
|Double Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$13.25
Two 4oz Wagyu Patties from our very own Ranch! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
|Double Cheeseburger
|$8.75
The Classic with two 4oz smashed Patty that made us famous! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
|Wagyu Cheeseburger Combo
|$12.75
Cheeseburger + Fries!
4oz Wagyu Beef Patty from our very own Ranch with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce.
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$5.59
with choice of fries, sauteed veggies, fresh fruit, mashed potatoes or tortilla chips
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
44 Farms House-Ground Patty, Paperboy Secret Sauce, American Cheese, Bread and Butter Pickles, Tomato & Butter Lettuce On A Buttermilk Sesame Seed Bun - Served With Potato Wedges
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Little Cub Cheeseburger
|$9.00
3 ounce burger patty, bun, ketchup and mustard. Served with a side of fruit.
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|TG Loro Cheeseburger
|$14.00
brisket-onion jam, muenster cheese, lettuce, pickles, jalapeno aioli, brioche bun.
**gluten, dairy, onion **temperature requests are unavailable
Longhorn BBQ Truck
308 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Classic Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$12.49
Double Wagyu cheeseburger topped with homemade pickles and you choice of sauce or no sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Little Cub Cheeseburger
|$9.00
3 ounce burger patty, bun, ketchup and mustard. Served with a side of fruit.
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Old Fashioned Cheeseburger
|$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$7.95
A 1/6 lb burger served plain & dry with one slice of American cheese on a white bun. Served with one side choice and a drink.
|Triple Cheeseburger Sliders
|$9.95
Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & roasted red pepper aioli
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley
|The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger
|$9.98
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
|Youngster Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
Comes standard with Red and Pickle
|Youngsters Cheeseburger
|$4.48
Ketchup and pickles included.
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Cheddar, pickles and ketchup.
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Wood Grilled Cheeseburger
|$24.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Grilled Red Onion, Jalapeno, Housemade Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Dijonnaise, Side of Waffle Fries