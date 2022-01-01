Cheesy bread in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cheesy bread
Swift Pizza Co.
3223 East 7th St., Austin
|Cheesy Bread
|$13.00
Focaccia, parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, red sauce
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$7.00
Cheesy bread with Garlic on top
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
404 W. 26th St., Austin
|Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
|Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!
Temporarily Closed
424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Cheesy Bread
|$9.00
Lightly brushed with Garlic-Infused Olive Oil, covered in Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan
-Served with a side of marinara sauce
(7"x10" with 12 slices)
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
|$6.50
Parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, & garlic spread on 8 pieces of house-made baguette
Oddwood Brewing
3108 Manor Rd., Austin
|Cheesy Bread 2Go
|$6.75
Housemade rosemary focaccia baked with mozzarella, paresean and served with a side of house marinara.