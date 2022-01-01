Chef salad in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Chef Salad$13.25
mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, cheddar, avocado, bacon, cucumber, radish choice of dressing
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Half Chef Salad$5.95
Spring Mix, Mixed Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Hard Boiled Eggs, Diced Ham, Diced Tomatoes, Croutons, and Cucumbers
Chef Salad$9.95
Spring Mix, Mixed cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Hard Boiled Eggs, Diced Ham, diced Tomatoes, Croutons, and Cucumbers.
More about Slake Cafe
Item pic

 

hi wings

2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hi Chef Salad$13.99
We love salad and you love salad. We are giving you extra everything in our hiwings' Hi Chef salad.
*Photo is the actual representation of what you get.
More about hi wings
Item pic

PIZZA

Market Street Pizza

13000 N IH 35, Austin

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$10.25
This American traditional salad is full of fresh green romaine, chicken, ham, onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes and sprinkled with cheddar jack cheese. Served with 2 breadsticks.
More about Market Street Pizza
Billy's on Burnet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Billy's on Burnet

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$12.99
More about Billy's on Burnet
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's

4215 Duval St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad$5.00
Small mixed green salad
More about Curra's
Item pic

 

Toomey Tap Room

300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$6.00
boiled egg, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese
More about Toomey Tap Room

