Chef salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Southern Chef Salad
|$13.25
mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, cheddar, avocado, bacon, cucumber, radish choice of dressing
More about Slake Cafe
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Half Chef Salad
|$5.95
Spring Mix, Mixed Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Hard Boiled Eggs, Diced Ham, Diced Tomatoes, Croutons, and Cucumbers
|Chef Salad
|$9.95
Spring Mix, Mixed cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Hard Boiled Eggs, Diced Ham, diced Tomatoes, Croutons, and Cucumbers.
More about hi wings
hi wings
2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin
|Hi Chef Salad
|$13.99
We love salad and you love salad. We are giving you extra everything in our hiwings' Hi Chef salad.
*Photo is the actual representation of what you get.
More about Market Street Pizza
PIZZA
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|Chef Salad
|$10.25
This American traditional salad is full of fresh green romaine, chicken, ham, onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes and sprinkled with cheddar jack cheese. Served with 2 breadsticks.
More about Billy's on Burnet
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Chef Salad
|$12.99
More about Toomey Tap Room
Toomey Tap Room
300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin
|Chef Salad
|$6.00
boiled egg, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese