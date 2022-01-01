Chicken alfredo pizza in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken alfredo pizza
More about 8-Bit Pizza
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|9" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$14.00
Chicken, Bacon on Alfredo Sauce.
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Originally called "The White Knight Pizza" Alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.
More about Market Street Pizza
PIZZA
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$16.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
This pizza is a pizza version of the creamy pasta dish and it has so much flavor. The crust is layered with our rich & creamy alfredo sauce, fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese and sliced chicken. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano after baking.
|8" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$9.99
( Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce.) This pizza is a pizza version of the creamy pasta dish and it has so much flavor. The crust is layered with our rich & creamy alfredo sauce, fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese and sliced chicken. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano after baking.
|16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$20.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
This pizza is a pizza version of the creamy pasta dish and it has so much flavor. The crust is layered with our rich & creamy alfredo sauce, fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese and sliced chicken. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano after baking.