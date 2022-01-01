Chicken curry in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken curry
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Chicken Curry
|$9.95
Spicy. White meat chicken, yellow onions, peas and carrots, yellow curry sauce.
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Large Curry Chicken Salad (Pint)
|$15.50
Chicken Salad with Curry, Grapes, Walnuts and Apple
|Small Curry Chicken Salad (1/2 Pint)
|$8.50
Chicken Salad with Curry, Grapes, Walnuts and Apple
Biryani & Co.
11150 Research Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Curry
|$14.99
Bone in chicken cooked with home made grounded spices finished with coconut milk(most popular)
|Ankapur Very spicy chicken curry
|$14.99
Very Spicy Bone in chicken gravy. Ankapur is a region name famous for their spicy chili.
|Andhra Spicy Chicken Curry
|$14.99
Cooked bone-in chicken with South Indian homemade species
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
Patika
100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin
|Curried Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
curry chicken salad, pickled red onion, romaine, toasted almonds
Michi Ramen
8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #115, Austin
|Curry (Chicken)
|$8.95
Spiced gravy with chicken broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|CHICKEN KATSU CURRY
|$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with our assorted vegetables.
The Grey Market - Austin
501 Brazos Street, Austin
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
apples, raisins, cilantro
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|SET-Katsu Chicken with curry
|$16.75
Bento Picnic Catering
2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Chicken Curry
|$68.00
Antibiotic-Free Chicken Breast, Carrot & Potato in Turmeric Coconut Curry Sauce (Serves 8-10) Whole30, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijon Mustard
RAMEN • NOODLES
Michi Ramen
6519 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Curry (Chicken)
|$8.95
Spiced gravy with chicken broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Saigon Curry Chicken
|$10.50
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|71. Red Curry Chicken
|$14.95
|73. Yellow Curry Chicken
|$14.95
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Saigon Curry Chicken
|$10.50
Pho MPH - 1st St
3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin
|71. Red Curry Chicken
|$14.95
|73. Yellow Curry Chicken
|$14.95