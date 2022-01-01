Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina

3720 Palm Way #170, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.
More about Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
More about Maudie's Too
Item pic

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchilada Plate$9.25
two chicken enchiladas topped w/our homemade red sauce served with rice and beans
More about Casa Moreno
Item pic

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Chicken Enchiladas Special$9.50
Topped with verde sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Serranos
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada Dinner$13.95
Two chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Gluten-free.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada$14.50
Roasted chicken breast & Monterey jack in corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce & guajillo drizzle, served with
rice & refried beans.
More about Hula Hut
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh chicken enchiladas.
12 Chicken Enchiladas$49.95
Guacamole Chicken Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh chicken enchiladas topped with our house-made guacamole.
More about El Patio
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$15.95
Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice
More about COVER 3 Anderson
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
stacked enchiladas layered with chicken breast, chihuahua cheese, & tomatillo poblano cream sauce, served with mexican rice & charro-style black beans
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
More about Maudie's Milagro
Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
More about Sweet Paris
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$18.50
chipotle ranchero sauce, spanish rice, feta, cilantro avocado crema
Chicken Enchiladas$18.50
chipotle ranchero sauce, spanish rice, feta, cilantro avocado crema
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ENCHILADAS CHICKEN$15.95
Two rotisserie chicken and Oaxaca cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream, your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Item pic

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Chicken Enchiladas Special$9.50
Topped with verde sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Serranos
Maudie's Hill Country image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Jaliscos Taqueria image

 

Jaliscos Taqueria

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas VERDES Plate$8.99
2 chicken enchiladas, topped with sauce. Served with rice and beans.
More about Jaliscos Taqueria
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla image

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$13.25
Stacked and layered corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken and monterrey jack cheese topped with poblano cream sauce. Served with choice of rice and beans.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Banner pic

 

COVER 2

13701 U.S. 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$15.95
Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice
More about COVER 2
Nasha image

 

Nasha

1614 E 7th St, Austin

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
More about Nasha
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
stacked enchiladas layered with chicken breast, chihuahua cheese, & tomatillo poblano cream sauce, served with mexican rice & charro-style black beans
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$23.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$10.50
Ancho-seasoned chicken with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.
More about Magnolia Cafe
Maudie's Hacienda image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Item pic

 

The Switch

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Enchiladas$17.50
3 Smoked Chicken filled corn tortillas topped with house tomatillo salsa and chile con queso. Served by the plate with Spanish Rice & Pinto Beans
More about The Switch
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
More about Maudie's Café
Tamale House East image

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
More about Tamale House East

