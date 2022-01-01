Chicken enchiladas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
3720 Palm Way #170, Austin
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
|Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas
|$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
|Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas
|$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$9.25
two chicken enchiladas topped w/our homemade red sauce served with rice and beans
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Chicken Enchiladas Special
|$9.50
Topped with verde sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Chicken Enchilada Dinner
|$13.95
Two chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Gluten-free.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada
|$14.50
Roasted chicken breast & Monterey jack in corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce & guajillo drizzle, served with
rice & refried beans.
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Chicken Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh chicken enchiladas.
|12 Chicken Enchiladas
|$49.95
|Guacamole Chicken Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh chicken enchiladas topped with our house-made guacamole.
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$15.95
Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
stacked enchiladas layered with chicken breast, chihuahua cheese, & tomatillo poblano cream sauce, served with mexican rice & charro-style black beans
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
|Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas
|$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.50
chipotle ranchero sauce, spanish rice, feta, cilantro avocado crema
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.50
chipotle ranchero sauce, spanish rice, feta, cilantro avocado crema
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|ENCHILADAS CHICKEN
|$15.95
Two rotisserie chicken and Oaxaca cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream, your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Chicken Enchiladas Special
|$9.50
Topped with verde sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
|Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas
|$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Jaliscos Taqueria
2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin
|Chicken Enchiladas VERDES Plate
|$8.99
2 chicken enchiladas, topped with sauce. Served with rice and beans.
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.25
Stacked and layered corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken and monterrey jack cheese topped with poblano cream sauce. Served with choice of rice and beans.
COVER 2
13701 U.S. 183, Austin
|VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$15.95
Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
stacked enchiladas layered with chicken breast, chihuahua cheese, & tomatillo poblano cream sauce, served with mexican rice & charro-style black beans
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$10.50
Ancho-seasoned chicken with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
|Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas
|$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)
The Switch
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Smoked Chicken Enchiladas
|$17.50
3 Smoked Chicken filled corn tortillas topped with house tomatillo salsa and chile con queso. Served by the plate with Spanish Rice & Pinto Beans
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
|Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas
|$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce & jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream plus rice & beans upon request (no charge)