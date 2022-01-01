Chicken fajitas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Chicken Fajitas for 1
|$14.00
Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita
|$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
|Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$11.25
2 sliced chicken, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|#5 Chicken Fajita Taco
|$8.99
|Chicken Fajitas (2)
|$25.99
|Chimichangas w/ Chicken Fajita
|$14.99
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Chicken fajita plate
|$13.85
|Chicken fajita taco
|$4.25
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Fajitas for 1
|$14.00
Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita
|$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
|Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$11.25
2 sliced chicken, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$15.50
|1/2 Pound Chicken Fajitas
|$20.95
Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.
|1 lb. Chicken Fajitas
|$37.75
Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Chicken Fajitas
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|CHICKEN FAJITA NACHOS
|$13.99
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Chicken Fajitas for 1
|$14.00
Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita
|$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
|Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$11.25
2 sliced chicken, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
ZIKI
2118 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Basil Fajita Chicken Bowl (GF)
|$14.00
Basil Fajita Chicken, Yellow Rice, Chipotle ZIKI, Garlic Sauce, Fajitas, Cucumber Salsa, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Corn, Crispy Chickpeas. Gluten-Free.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Kid's Chicken Fajita Taco
|$4.50
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|CHICKEN FAJITA
|$4.50
Quickie Pickie - 11th Street
1208 E 11th Street, Austin
|Chicken Fajita
|$4.25
grilled chicken, onion, red bell peppers, cheddar
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|CHICKEN FAJITA
|$4.50
Tyson's Tacos
4905 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Fajita
|$4.25
Chicken fajita, grilled onion, and bell pepper
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|FAJITAS BEEF / CHICKEN
|$24.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
|FAJITAS AL CARBON CHICKEN
|$21.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
TACOS
Kesos Tacos
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Fajita
|$4.50
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Chicken Fajitas for 1
|$14.00
Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita
|$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
|Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$11.25
2 sliced chicken, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese
Chino's Fusion Hacienda
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin
|FAJITA CHICKEN TACO
|$4.00
ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, PICO, CHEESE, LETTUCE
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Chicken Fajitas (2)
|$25.99
|Chicken Fajitas (1)
|$15.99
Jaliscos Taqueria
2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin
|Chicken Fajitas Plate
|$11.99
Chicken fajita mixed with bell peppers, onions, served with rice, beans,
pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and customers choice of flour (2) or corn (4) tortillas.
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$8.99
Chicken fajita, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$7.99
Large flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.25
Half pound grilled chicken breast on top of green and red bell peppers, sautéed onions, and fire roasted corn on the side topped with chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of tortillas, rice and beans, and guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo.
|Chicken Fajitas for 2
|$35.25
One pound grilled chicken breast on top of green and red bell peppers, sautéed onions, and fire roasted corn on the side topped with chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of tortillas, rice and beans, and guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo.
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|DT: Chicken Fajita & Cheese
|$5.99
|Chicken Fajita
|$2.99
Chicken Fajita would be plain, unless you want the usual additions of Onion & Bell Peppers. If so, please select that on the "Add-Ons."
