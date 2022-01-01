Chicken fajitas in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas for 1$14.00
Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Chipotle Chicken Fajita$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
Chicken Fajita Tacos$11.25
2 sliced chicken, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#5 Chicken Fajita Taco$8.99
Chicken Fajitas (2)$25.99
Chimichangas w/ Chicken Fajita$14.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken fajita plate$13.85
Chicken fajita taco$4.25
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas for 1$14.00
Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Chipotle Chicken Fajita$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
Chicken Fajita Tacos$11.25
2 sliced chicken, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese
More about Maudie's Too
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Casa Moreno image

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE CHICKEN FAJITA$2.25
More about Casa Moreno
Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
More about Serranos
Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Nachos$15.50
1/2 Pound Chicken Fajitas$20.95
Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.
1 lb. Chicken Fajitas$37.75
Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.
More about Matt's El Rancho
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
More about El Patio
Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITA NACHOS$13.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas for 1$14.00
Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Chipotle Chicken Fajita$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
Chicken Fajita Tacos$11.25
2 sliced chicken, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese
More about Maudie's Milagro
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
ZIKI

2118 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Fajita Chicken Bowl (GF)$14.00
Basil Fajita Chicken, Yellow Rice, Chipotle ZIKI, Garlic Sauce, Fajitas, Cucumber Salsa, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Corn, Crispy Chickpeas. Gluten-Free.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
More about ZIKI
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Fajita Taco$4.50
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITA$4.50
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
Quickie Pickie - 11th Street

1208 E 11th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$4.25
grilled chicken, onion, red bell peppers, cheddar
More about Quickie Pickie - 11th Street
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705

2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN FAJITA$4.50
More about Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
Tyson's Tacos

4905 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita$4.25
Chicken fajita, grilled onion, and bell pepper
More about Tyson's Tacos
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITAS BEEF / CHICKEN$24.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
FAJITAS AL CARBON CHICKEN$21.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITA NACHOS$13.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Kesos Tacos

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$4.50
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
More about Kesos Tacos
Celis Brewery

10001 Metric Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.9 (630 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas Taco$4.00
More about Celis Brewery
Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
More about Serranos
Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas for 1$14.00
Sliced chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Chipotle Chicken Fajita$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
Chicken Fajita Tacos$11.25
2 sliced chicken, grilled onion & poblano soft tacos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Chino's Fusion Hacienda

6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FAJITA CHICKEN TACO$4.00
ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, PICO, CHEESE, LETTUCE
More about Chino's Fusion Hacienda
Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas (2)$25.99
Chicken Fajitas (1)$15.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Jaliscos Taqueria

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas Plate$11.99
Chicken fajita mixed with bell peppers, onions, served with rice, beans,
pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and customers choice of flour (2) or corn (4) tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$8.99
Chicken fajita, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.
Chicken Fajita Burrito$7.99
Large flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.
More about Jaliscos Taqueria
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$19.25
Half pound grilled chicken breast on top of green and red bell peppers, sautéed onions, and fire roasted corn on the side topped with chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of tortillas, rice and beans, and guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajitas for 2$35.25
One pound grilled chicken breast on top of green and red bell peppers, sautéed onions, and fire roasted corn on the side topped with chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of tortillas, rice and beans, and guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
DT: Chicken Fajita & Cheese$5.99
Chicken Fajita$2.99
Chicken Fajita would be plain, unless you want the usual additions of Onion & Bell Peppers. If so, please select that on the "Add-Ons."
More about Donut Taco Palace
Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Salad$13.95
Chicken Fajitas (1)$15.95
Marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions with all the traditional fixings. All natural hormone free chicken, beef and pork.
Chicken Fajitas (2)$27.90
More about Santa Rita Cantina

