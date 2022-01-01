Chicken fried rice in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.00
Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
More about China Dynasty
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Dynasty Fried Rice (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)
|$10.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
More about Pho With Us
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$15.00
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|Chicken Fried Rice-雞肉炒飯
|$14.95
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$22.00
More about Pho Thai Son
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Chicken
|$11.00
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|123. Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.95
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|L- Chicken Fried Rice
|$16.00
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$22.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Chicken
|$11.00