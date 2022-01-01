Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Dynasty Fried Rice (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)$10.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
Chicken Fried Rice$9.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
More about Dong Nai
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$15.00
More about Pho With Us
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice-雞肉炒飯$14.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$22.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Fried Rice Chicken$11.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Vietnamese Fried Rice Chicken$11.00
More about Pho Thai Son
BG pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
123. Chicken Fried Rice$13.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
L- Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
Chicken Fried Rice$22.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice Chicken$10.95
More about Ebisu
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Fried Rice Chicken$11.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Restaurant banner

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
123. Chicken Fried Rice$13.95
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

