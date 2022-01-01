Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Katsu Don$11.00
Fried Chicken Cutlet Drizzled with Katsu Sauce over Rice with a Side of Broccoli
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
Chicken Katsu Plate$15.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with katsu sauce, tartar sauce, green onion & lemon. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Katsu Chicken$7.00
Panko friend chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce.
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
Chicken Katsu Plate$15.00
Panko fried chicken thigh, with tonkatsu sauce, tartar sauce, and green onion, with a side of lemon. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Katsu (Chicken)$22.00
More about Soto Japanese
Item pic

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN KATSU DON$13.95
Deep fried chicken, simmered in our Donburi sauce, coated with egg and topped with green onion.
CHICKEN KATSU ENTREE$13.95
Chicken coated with panko, deep fried to a crispy perfection.
Chicken Katsu Bento$12.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Sando - CK$8.95
Crispy chicken breast, asian slaw, Luck’s sauce, tonkatsu ketchup, Kings hawaiian sweet bun
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
SET-Katsu Chicken with curry image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
SET-Katsu Chicken with curry$16.75
More about Sugar Pine
Item pic

 

Kome Sushi Kitchen

5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu : Chicken$13.00
panko fried chicken with katsu sauce (contains gluten) All Bentos come with: rice, side salad with sesame dressing (contains gluten), pickles, edamame & seaweed salad
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Chicken$18.00
More about Ebisu

