Chicken katsu in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken katsu
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Chicken Katsu Don
|$11.00
Fried Chicken Cutlet Drizzled with Katsu Sauce over Rice with a Side of Broccoli
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
|Chicken Katsu Plate
|$15.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with katsu sauce, tartar sauce, green onion & lemon. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Side Katsu Chicken
|$7.00
Panko friend chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
|Chicken Katsu Plate
|$15.00
Panko fried chicken thigh, with tonkatsu sauce, tartar sauce, and green onion, with a side of lemon. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|CHICKEN KATSU DON
|$13.95
Deep fried chicken, simmered in our Donburi sauce, coated with egg and topped with green onion.
|CHICKEN KATSU ENTREE
|$13.95
Chicken coated with panko, deep fried to a crispy perfection.
|Chicken Katsu Bento
|$12.95
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Chicken Katsu Sando - CK
|$8.95
Crispy chicken breast, asian slaw, Luck’s sauce, tonkatsu ketchup, Kings hawaiian sweet bun
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|SET-Katsu Chicken with curry
|$16.75
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Katsu : Chicken
|$13.00
panko fried chicken with katsu sauce (contains gluten) All Bentos come with: rice, side salad with sesame dressing (contains gluten), pickles, edamame & seaweed salad