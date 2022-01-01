Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chicken noodles

China Dynasty

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Singapore Noodle$10.50
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Dynasty Singapore Noodle (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Two-Faced Crispy Noodles Beef & Chicken$22.00
organic chicken breast and never-ever beef flank steak, crispy-fried wonton egg noodles, local cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas
Pho Thai Son

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Fried Egg Noodles Chicken$11.00
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Fried Egg Noodles Chicken$11.00
BG pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fried Egg Noodle with Chicken$15.95
Chow-mein noodles, baby bok choy, broccoli, snow pea, shiitake mushroom, carrot mixed in oyster sauce
Stir-fried Noodle Chicken$15.95
Flat noodles stir-fried dry style with onions, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, and chicken in brown sauce
196. Chicken Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Ga$14.70
Qi Austin Restaurant

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hakka Chicken Noodle$22.00
Pho Thai Son

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Fried Egg Noodles Chicken$11.00
FoodHeads

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN NOODLE
Pho MPH - 1st St

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
82.Pan-fried Noodle Chicken$16.95
Crispy pan-fried wide-rice noodles topped with chicken sautéed with a variety
of vegetables in oyster sauce gravy
85. Stir-fried Noodle Chicken$15.95
Flat noodles stir-fried dry style with onions, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, and chicken in brown sauce
88. Crispy Fried Egg Noodle with Chicken$15.95
Chow-mein noodles, baby bok choy, broccoli, snow pea, shiitake mushroom, carrot mixed in oyster sauce
