Chicken noodles in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken noodles
More about China Dynasty
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Chicken Singapore Noodle
|$10.50
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
|Dynasty Singapore Noodle (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)
|$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
More about Wu Chow
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Two-Faced Crispy Noodles Beef & Chicken
|$22.00
organic chicken breast and never-ever beef flank steak, crispy-fried wonton egg noodles, local cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas
More about Pho Thai Son
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Pan Fried Egg Noodles Chicken
|$11.00
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|Crispy Fried Egg Noodle with Chicken
|$15.95
Chow-mein noodles, baby bok choy, broccoli, snow pea, shiitake mushroom, carrot mixed in oyster sauce
|Stir-fried Noodle Chicken
|$15.95
Flat noodles stir-fried dry style with onions, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, and chicken in brown sauce
|196. Chicken Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Ga
|$14.70
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Hakka Chicken Noodle
|$22.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Pan Fried Egg Noodles Chicken
|$11.00
More about Pho MPH - 1st St
Pho MPH - 1st St
3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin
|82.Pan-fried Noodle Chicken
|$16.95
Crispy pan-fried wide-rice noodles topped with chicken sautéed with a variety
of vegetables in oyster sauce gravy
|85. Stir-fried Noodle Chicken
|$15.95
Flat noodles stir-fried dry style with onions, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, and chicken in brown sauce
|88. Crispy Fried Egg Noodle with Chicken
|$15.95
Chow-mein noodles, baby bok choy, broccoli, snow pea, shiitake mushroom, carrot mixed in oyster sauce