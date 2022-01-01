Chicken parmesan in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|FS Chicken Parmigiana
|$43.00
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Chicken Parmesan
|$14.00
mozzarella, creamy marinara, spaghetti
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Chicken Parmesan
|$14.00
mozzarella, creamy marinara, spaghetti
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Parmesan Chicken with Fettucine Alfredo
|$13.00
Our baked chicken parmesan with house marinara sauce and a side of fettucini alfredo.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan, Marinara, Pizza Cheese, Basil
|Chicken Parmesan Sticks
|$6.99
Includes Gelato and a Kid Drink
|Parmesan Chicken- a la carte
|$4.99
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Sun Dried Chicken Parmesan
|$11.95
Get ready for summer with our new seasonal crepe, made with Grilled Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomato Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms and Fresh Basil!
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
3116 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Fried Chicken Parmesan
|$14.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|FS Chicken Parmigiana
|$43.00
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara
ASTI Trattoria
408 E 43rd St C, Austin
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
capellini / capers / garlic / tomato fresca
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Chicken Parmesan
|$14.00
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$42.00
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Parmesan - Small
|$16.00
Pan-fried breaded chicken (1), melted fontina cheese, roasted tomato sauce and spaghetti
|Chicken Parmesan
|$23.00
Pan-fried breaded chicken (2), melted fontina cheese, roasted tomato sauce and spaghetti
|SIDE Chicken Parmesan Chicken
|$7.00
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|12" Chicken Parmesan
|$17.99
Chicken Parmesan, Marinara, Pizza Cheese, Basil
|Kid's Chicken Parmesan Strip
|$6.00
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.99
Spaghetti marinara.