Chicken parmesan in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
FS Chicken Parmigiana$43.00
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$14.00
mozzarella, creamy marinara, spaghetti
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$14.00
mozzarella, creamy marinara, spaghetti
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Chicken with Fettucine Alfredo$13.00
Our baked chicken parmesan with house marinara sauce and a side of fettucini alfredo.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan, Marinara, Pizza Cheese, Basil
Chicken Parmesan Sticks$6.99
Includes Gelato and a Kid Drink
Parmesan Chicken- a la carte$4.99
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sun Dried Chicken Parmesan$11.95
Get ready for summer with our new seasonal crepe, made with Grilled Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomato Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms and Fresh Basil!
More about Sweet Paris
Item pic

 

Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

3116 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Parmesan$14.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
More about Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
Chicken Parmigiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
FS Chicken Parmigiana$43.00
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
ASTI Trattoria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ASTI Trattoria

408 E 43rd St C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
capellini / capers / garlic / tomato fresca
More about ASTI Trattoria
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$14.00
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$42.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Chicken Parmesan - Small image

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan - Small$16.00
Pan-fried breaded chicken (1), melted fontina cheese, roasted tomato sauce and spaghetti
Chicken Parmesan$23.00
Pan-fried breaded chicken (2), melted fontina cheese, roasted tomato sauce and spaghetti
SIDE Chicken Parmesan Chicken$7.00
More about 68 Degrees Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Chicken Parmesan$17.99
Chicken Parmesan, Marinara, Pizza Cheese, Basil
Kid's Chicken Parmesan Strip$6.00
Chicken Parmesan$16.99
Spaghetti marinara.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Chicken Parmesan$17.99
Chicken Parmesan, Marinara, Pizza Cheese, Basil
16" Chicken Parmesan$23.99
Kid's Chicken Parmesan Strip$6.00
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

