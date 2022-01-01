Chicken pasta in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken pasta
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|13 Spiced Chicken Pasta
|$17.99
red pepper linguine, spinach linguine, fresh jalapeno, chipotle cream sauce, Cotija cheese
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|13 Spiced Chicken Pasta
|$17.99
red pepper linguine, spinach linguine, fresh jalapeno, chipotle cream sauce, Cotija cheese
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|BLACKENED CHICKEN & SHRIMP PASTA
|$22.95
Fresh Angel Hair, Spinach, Basil, Roasted Tomatoes, Creamy Parmesan Sauce
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Chicken Penne Pasta
|$18.95
All Natural Chicken Breast ~ Penne Pasta ~ Shallots ~ Bacon ~ Sundried Tomato Garlic Cream Sauce.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
7720 West Highway 71, Austin
|13 Spiced Chicken Pasta
|$17.99
red pepper linguine, spinach linguine, fresh jalapeno, chipotle cream sauce, Cotija cheese
COVER 2
13701 U.S. 183, Austin
|BLACKENED CHICKEN & SHRIMP PASTA
|$22.95
Fresh Angel Hair, Spinach, Basil, Roasted Tomatoes, Creamy Parmesan Sauce
Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse
10000 Research Blvd Suite B, Austin
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$10.00
1 lb