Chicken pizza in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken pizza
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$21.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
|MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
|LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$21.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.79
Our Artisan thin crust pizza with chicken, bacon, red onions, fresh garlic and your choice of Hot or Medium Buffalo Sauce. Pizza is topped with Ranch.
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|12" Chicken Gorgonzola Pizza
|$18.95
Gorgonzola cheese sauce topped with chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese, and topped with jalapenos.
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|9" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$14.00
Chicken, Bacon on Alfredo Sauce.
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Originally called "The White Knight Pizza" Alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.
|Chicken BBQ Pizza
This pizza was an 80s classic! BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
|LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$21.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
PIZZA
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
|12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$16.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
This pizza is a pizza version of the creamy pasta dish and it has so much flavor. The crust is layered with our rich & creamy alfredo sauce, fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese and sliced chicken. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano after baking.
|16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$20.99
(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$16.00