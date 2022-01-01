Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.79
Our Artisan thin crust pizza with chicken, bacon, red onions, fresh garlic and your choice of Hot or Medium Buffalo Sauce. Pizza is topped with Ranch.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" Chicken Gorgonzola Pizza$18.95
Gorgonzola cheese sauce topped with chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese, and topped with jalapenos.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Consumer pic

 

8-Bit Pizza

2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
9" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$14.00
Chicken, Bacon on Alfredo Sauce.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Originally called "The White Knight Pizza" Alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.
Chicken BBQ Pizza
This pizza was an 80s classic! BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, and Cheddar.
More about 8-Bit Pizza
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Market Street Pizza

13000 N IH 35, Austin

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$16.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
This pizza is a pizza version of the creamy pasta dish and it has so much flavor. The crust is layered with our rich & creamy alfredo sauce, fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese and sliced chicken. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano after baking.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.99
(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about Market Street Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Pizza$16.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Stonys Pizza LLC

.9521 W US highway 290 suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ chicken Large Pizza$23.00
BBQ sauce base, caramelized onions, and diced chicken
BBQ chicken Medium Pizza$18.00
BBQ sauce base, caramelized onions, and diced chicken
More about Stonys Pizza LLC

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Cherry Pies

Beef Soup

Pho

Prime Rib Sandwiches

Steak Tacos

Karaage

Nigiri

Taquitos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston