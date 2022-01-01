Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Crunchy Roll$12.00
Chicken katsu, cream cheese, avocado inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Roll
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Roll$15.00
chicken garlic aioli salad, celery, red onion, lemon cilantro, house-made slaw, seasoned house-made chips.
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Roll
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Oasis Texas Brewing Co image

 

Oasis Texas Brewing Co

6550 Comanche Trail, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Dinner: Whole Roasted Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Sauteed Veggies, Dinner Rolls with butter$25.00
More about Oasis Texas Brewing Co
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
13. Fried Chicken Egg Roll (2)-炸雞肉春捲$5.50
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls$13.00
Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taro Egg Roll$9.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spring Roll CHICKEN$2.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Spring Roll CHICKEN$2.00
More about Pho Thai Son
BG pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3. Spring Rolls with Grilled Chicken (2)$6.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taro Egg Roll$9.00
Chicken Taro Egg Roll$9.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spring Roll CHICKEN$2.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

 

Kasian Boil

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Egg Rolls (2)$4.50
Cabbage, carrots, green onions and veggies fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.
More about Kasian Boil
Restaurant banner

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3. Spring Rolls with Grilled Chicken (2)$6.95
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Chicken Burgers

Pesto Pizza

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Egg Noodle Soup

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Green Tea Ice Cream

Apple Salad

Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston