Chicken rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Chicken Crunchy Roll
|$12.00
Chicken katsu, cream cheese, avocado inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Spicy Chicken Roll
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Salad Roll
|$15.00
chicken garlic aioli salad, celery, red onion, lemon cilantro, house-made slaw, seasoned house-made chips.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Spicy Chicken Roll
Oasis Texas Brewing Co
6550 Comanche Trail, Austin
|Chicken Dinner: Whole Roasted Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Sauteed Veggies, Dinner Rolls with butter
|$25.00
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|13. Fried Chicken Egg Roll (2)-炸雞肉春捲
|$5.50
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Chicken Taro Egg Roll
|$9.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Spring Roll CHICKEN
|$2.00
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|3. Spring Rolls with Grilled Chicken (2)
|$6.95
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Chicken Taro Egg Roll
|$9.00
Kasian Boil
13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN
|Chicken Egg Rolls (2)
|$4.50
Cabbage, carrots, green onions and veggies fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.