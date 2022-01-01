Chicken salad in Austin
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$7.00
Smoked dark meat chicken, Duke's, Crystal. 7oz
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Arugula, spinach, green apple, goat cheese and candied pecans with almond basil pesto vinaigrette
|FS Chicken Salad
|$33.00
Arugula, spinach, green apple, goat cheese and candied pecans with almond basil pesto vinaigrette
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad
|$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
|GF Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad
|$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Arpeggio Grill
6619 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, pepperoncini, onions, Greek feta cheese, and kalamata olives. Topped with flame-broiled chicken and served with our greek vinaigrette, tzatziki sauce, and pita bread.
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.95
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|CHICKEN CHOP SALAD
|$17.95
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Corn, Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Ranch
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Large Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Traditional Chicken Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion
|Small Chicken Salad (1/2 Pint)
|$8.50
Traditional Chicken Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion
|Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Choose a Bread and Build!
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sando
|$10.00
House Smoked chopped chicken thighs, hatch green chile, tortilla strips and celery tossed in mayo. Served on toasted Texas toast.
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
pulled chicken thigh, green goddess, grapes, mixed greens, pickled cucumbers, on our house brioche bread
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
9901 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Make Own Chicken Salad
|$9.45
Fresh Chicken on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
Black Star Co-op
7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
House made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, aioli, on Easy Tiger Sourdough. Served with seasoned chips
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$16.00
House roast chicken, shredded kale and green cabbage, orange segments, diced red bell pepper, jalapeno, snap peas, diced carrot and cucumber, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a carrot-ginger vinaigrette
|SALAD Crunchy Chicken
|$16.00
Romaine, oven roasted chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, provolone, housemade Buttermilk Ranch on side
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Half Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.25
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Jalapeño Cornbread Croutons, Caesar Dressing
|Full BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.75
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Monterey Jack, Tomato,
Carrots, Green Onion, Corn Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Ranch
|Half BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Monterey Jack, Tomato,
Carrots, Green Onion, Corn Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Ranch
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|CHICKEN & FRUIT SALAD
|$9.95
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Vadouvan Curry Spiced Chicken Salad, Dijon Mustard, Celery, Red Onion, Green Onion. Bread and Butter Pickles & Crispy Chicken Skin on Flax Bread served with Potato Wedges
|chicken salad tostada
|$12.00
celery, red onion, vadouvan, b&b pickles, cracklin, butter lettuce
Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Greener Pastures Chicken, Tarragon, Aioli, Grapes, Scallion, Leaf Lettuce. Served on a bagel of your choice!
Longhorn BBQ Truck
308 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$3.99
Slow-smoked chicken pulled and mixed with a creamy herb dressing and fresh pickles and celery. Served with crackers
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|RICOS SALAD CHICKEN
|$13.95
Green salad topped with chicken fajita, guacamole, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips. Served in a tortilla bowl and with cilantro lime dressing
Cabo Bob's Burritos
2828 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Moonie's Burger House
13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Topped with Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.
|Greek Salad (no chicken unless added)
|$6.49
Romaine/Iceberg Blend, Red Onion, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese. Chicken is an extra charge.
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Hellfire Cajun Chicken Salad
|$7.59
Chunky pieces of Juicy Chicken mixed with a Little Bit O' Swamp heat and Mayo for a hellishly good chicken salad atop a Wheat Hoagie with Lettuce Roasted Red Peppers and Tomato.