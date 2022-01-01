Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chicken Salad$7.00
Smoked dark meat chicken, Duke's, Crystal. 7oz
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$18.00
Arugula, spinach, green apple, goat cheese and candied pecans with almond basil pesto vinaigrette
FS Chicken Salad$33.00
Arugula, spinach, green apple, goat cheese and candied pecans with almond basil pesto vinaigrette
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
GF Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, pepperoncini, onions, Greek feta cheese, and kalamata olives. Topped with flame-broiled chicken and served with our greek vinaigrette, tzatziki sauce, and pita bread.
More about Arpeggio Grill
Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
More about Serranos
Crispy Chicken Salad image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
GF Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW image

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CHOP SALAD$17.95
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Corn, Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Ranch
More about COVER 3 Anderson
Crispy Chicken Salad image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chicken Salad$14.50
Traditional Chicken Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion
Small Chicken Salad (1/2 Pint)$8.50
Traditional Chicken Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion
Chicken Salad$9.00
Choose a Bread and Build!
More about Food! Food!
Item pic

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad Sando$10.00
House Smoked chopped chicken thighs, hatch green chile, tortilla strips and celery tossed in mayo. Served on toasted Texas toast.
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Item pic

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
pulled chicken thigh, green goddess, grapes, mixed greens, pickled cucumbers, on our house brioche bread
More about Spread & Co
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Make Own Chicken Salad image

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.

9901 Brodie Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Chicken Salad$9.45
Fresh Chicken on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Main pic

 

Black Star Co-op

7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
House made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, aioli, on Easy Tiger Sourdough. Served with seasoned chips
More about Black Star Co-op
Asian Chicken Salad image

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$16.00
House roast chicken, shredded kale and green cabbage, orange segments, diced red bell pepper, jalapeno, snap peas, diced carrot and cucumber, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a carrot-ginger vinaigrette
SALAD Crunchy Chicken$16.00
Romaine, oven roasted chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, provolone, housemade Buttermilk Ranch on side
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Half Chicken Caesar Salad$9.25
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Jalapeño Cornbread Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Full BBQ Chicken Salad$14.75
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Monterey Jack, Tomato,
Carrots, Green Onion, Corn Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Ranch
Half BBQ Chicken Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Monterey Jack, Tomato,
Carrots, Green Onion, Corn Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Ranch
More about Oz. Tap House
Main pic

 

Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN & FRUIT SALAD$9.95
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Vadouvan Curry Spiced Chicken Salad, Dijon Mustard, Celery, Red Onion, Green Onion. Bread and Butter Pickles & Crispy Chicken Skin on Flax Bread served with Potato Wedges
chicken salad tostada$12.00
celery, red onion, vadouvan, b&b pickles, cracklin, butter lettuce
More about Paperboy
Consumer pic

 

Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown

422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin

Avg 4.1 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.00
Greener Pastures Chicken, Tarragon, Aioli, Grapes, Scallion, Leaf Lettuce. Served on a bagel of your choice!
More about Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
Item pic

 

Longhorn BBQ Truck

308 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad$3.99
Slow-smoked chicken pulled and mixed with a creamy herb dressing and fresh pickles and celery. Served with crackers
More about Longhorn BBQ Truck
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RICOS SALAD CHICKEN$13.95
Green salad topped with chicken fajita, guacamole, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips. Served in a tortilla bowl and with cilantro lime dressing
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

2828 Rio Grande St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.49
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Crispy Chicken Salad image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

Moonie's Burger House

13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.99
Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Topped with Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.
Greek Salad (no chicken unless added)$6.49
Romaine/Iceberg Blend, Red Onion, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese. Chicken is an extra charge.
More about Moonie's Burger House
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hellfire Cajun Chicken Salad$7.59
Chunky pieces of Juicy Chicken mixed with a Little Bit O' Swamp heat and Mayo for a hellishly good chicken salad atop a Wheat Hoagie with Lettuce Roasted Red Peppers and Tomato.
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Item pic

 

Southside Market & BBQ

10515 N Mopac Expy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Salad$10.50
Entrée-sized mix of fresh lettuce, garden veggies, cheddar cheese, and house-made tortilla strips topped with smoked chicken.
More about Southside Market & BBQ

